As I sit here with my tablet, shopping for music to download from Amazon, I can’t help but reminisce about the changes I’ve experienced in my lifetime. The changes in the way that music has been available throughout the years.When I was a very young girl I had a record player. It had a red plaid case and it opened to reveal a simple turntable inside. It had one knob for volume and one knob to choose the speed of the turntable – 33 1/3, 45 or 78 rpm (revolutions per minute).



My favorite records at that time were 78’s. I distinctly recall playing “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window” over and over again. I could not read the labels on the records, but I knew the song was on the red one. I drove my family crazy with that song. Flash forward to my pre-teen years. “45’s” were the thing to buy. The “A” sides were the most popular songs heard on AM radio. I was able to stack them on top of each other and the record player would play them in the order I selected. I’d imagine I was the DJ of my favorite radio station.



My girlfriends and I would dance the day away, pretending that we were dancing with our dreamboat of the month. It couldn’t get better than this.



The next jump in music for me was in my teenage years, when I began listening to entire albums. Not just the pop music that was being played on the radio. I was using an old portable stereo system that had been handed down from my aunt. The speakers attached to the sides of the turntable when it was stored, therefore making it portable. I never took it anywhere, as all my friends had a portable stereo as well.



If the “needle” on the arm wore down, records started to skip. That meant a trip to Wallichs Music City to purchase a replacement. My Mom made sure that I placed each album I played back in its appropriate sleeve. I handled the vinyl by the edges and I was warned that I could damage the album with scratches. I had a special cleaning cloth that I used to keep my collection clean.



Upon my graduation from high school, I was expecting to wake up to a new, blue Mustang in our driveway. Needless to say, I was disappointed. My family lived paycheck to paycheck. There was no room for an additional car or car expenses in the mix. My Mom could feel my disappointment, although I put on a happy face. She grabbed her car keys and ordered me into the car. She drove over to the nearest Sears department store and we walked to the electronics department. She stood in front of all the stereos and said “Pick One!”



Yes, a new car was my dream, but a brand new stereo was pretty close. I had a choice to make about the extras I wanted. Mom asked if I wanted an 8 track or cassette player in the unit. I hadn’t really thought about it. So I weighed the options. A cassette tape was smaller, but in order to select a song farther into the album I’d have to fast forward and guess where it was. On an 8 track however, there were 4 different “channels” so it was easier to jump around to favorite songs. I was sure that the 8 track technology was here to stay, so I made my choice. I also selected a set of headphones. They were the largest ones I could find. The huge spiral cord that attached the headphones to the stereo system was impressive. They reminded me of the DJ’s that I saw on television. I was sure that these were the best! I spent hours listening to albums and 8 tracks on that stereo. It is still with me, 43 years later. It’s in the garage, of course, but still with me.



It wasn’t until I had a job in college that I purchased my first cassette player – a Walkman. This meant re-purchasing my favorite albums to enjoy on it. This also meant that some albums I had on vinyl, 8 track AND cassette. I couldn’t part with any of it! The music industry was certainly making money off of me!



I finally purchased a car that had a cassette player after college. It actually had a new fast forward feature. I could now fast forward to the next song and the tape would automatically stop at that song. It couldn’t get better than this, right?



When Compact Discs arrived on the scene, I was less than enthused. I wasn’t going to buy into new technology again. I was doing just fine with my cassettes. I even joined that Columbia House subscription service that mailed new cassettes with the genre of your choice every month. But I was lured, lured into the feeling that I was missing something. I was missing a higher quality sound.



I could say goodbye to the hiss of the cassette tape and have a whole new experience. I resisted until I was on a business trip to Minneapolis. I had a cassette tape break, a favorite compilation of mine. I was heartbroken. What was I going to listen to during the trip and the long plane ride home? So, after my business meetings that day, I drove to the nearest electronics store and took the CD plunge. I purchased a Discman and several CD’s. I was ready for the next adventure! I was hooked. I loved the crisp, clean sound of the music that came through the headphones.



The next challenge I faced was eliminating the hiss of the cassette in my car. I was spoiled now. I longed for the clean CD sound in my car. I searched for answers. Then I found it.



The electronics store had a device that was a faux cassette that inserted into the car unit then plugged into the portable CD player. Yes! It worked!



When the time came to purchase a new vehicle, the CD player was an extra, an option I’d have to add to the price of the car. Yes, of course I bit the bullet! This certainly was the best it could get…right?



Fast forward to today. As I shop for music, I have so many options. CD’s are still around, although popularity is dwindling. MP3’s are taking over – music files available electronically on the internet. Live-streaming is also available as well as subscription services that offer music variety with no commercials. Vinyl is making a comeback, as are turntables.



Now, I’m keeping an eye out for the comeback of the 8-track …