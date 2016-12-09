The very large building at 350 Main and PCH is a source of frustration, curiosity, bewilderment, and anger for citizens of Seal Beach. There are many concerns about the building and the process by which it was approved by the City of Seal Beach.



First off, the overwhelming mass is not appropriate for the gateway to Main Street, and does not appear to be consistent with the spirit of the Main Street Specific Plan. The MSSP was adopted in 1996 to preserve the kind of small town Main Street that Seal Beach cherishes, and recognizes Main Street as the “Heart and Soul of Seal Beach.” It accomplishes this by guiding the architecture, mix of businesses, and character of Main Street, calling for “Eclectic Architecture without national trademarks, [and] low one to two story buildings.” While 350 Main is only two stories, it has the appearance of a three-story building. This should not have been allowed.



So how did this happen? Well, compliance with the spirit of the MSSP plan was determined by a staff person who amazingly had only worked for Seal Beach for three weeks. She was supervised by a Planning Director who was hired just a week before her. Both were supervised by our current City Manager. Consequently, approval of the project was based solely on consistency with quantitative factors such as setbacks and height. This decision was made without any public input nor hearing. The MSSP is very subjective and it would have been better for city staff to have asked one of our public bodies (planning commission or city council) to weigh in on whether the building at the corner of Main and PCH is truly consistent with the MSSP.



The second issue that concerned citizens have is that it appears the City of Seal Beach did not properly follow the Californian Environmental Quality Act. CEQA is a state law that requires cities to follow a protocol of analysis and public disclosure of environmental impacts of proposed projects. Even if there are no environmental impacts, there is usually a public hearing to formally declare that impacts are insignificant. However, this did not occur. When asked why not (via a public records act request), the City responded “The project was determined to be a class 2 categorical exemption pursuant to section 15332 of the Guidelines for CEQA.”



However, this exemption cannot be used in several circumstances, one of which is “a project located on a [toxic remediation] site which is included on any list compiled pursuant to Section 65962.5 of the Government Code.” The property at 350 Main was a former Chevron gas station, and is found on a State listing of properties that have had leaking underground storage tanks and are currently undergoing cleanup (http://geotracker.waterboards.ca.gov).



Thirdly, citizens are very concerned about the status of the on-going clean-up and monitoring for the site. The Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) is responsible for overseeing the environmental testing of contaminated properties in Orange County. Per OCHCA, sites like 350 Main can have commercial buildings (but not residential buildings) constructed on them if a “vapor barrier” is placed over the contaminated soils, and continued monitoring and remediation takes place.



A vapor barrier over the ground was installed during construction. However, vapor barriers are not perfect. In a letter dated Aug. 23, 2016, OCHCA states that “the long-term maintenance of the vapor barrier [at 350 Main] cannot be regulated, nor a deed restriction be set in place by this Agency.” Consequently, OCHCA directed the landowner to reinstall any off-site soil testing probes that were destroyed during construction, and to continue monitoring indefinitely. Additionally, the website states “The site is NOT considered low-threat for the vapor-intrusion-air pathway.”



Given the above information, I believe the City of Seal Beach should impose a deed restriction on the property as a condition of occupancy that includes the following elements:



1. Monitor the integrity of the vapor barrier at regular intervals,



2. Perform regular air samples within the building,



3. Continue with all required soil and vapor sampling and site clean-up as required/determined by OCHCA, and



4. Prohibit residential uses until the OCHCA deems the property safe for residential use.



5. Publicly report the findings of the ongoing monitoring and remediation to the Seal Beach Environmental Quality Control Board, Planning Commission or City Council.



In summary, the community now must live with the mansion on Main that dwarfs the Bay Theatre, appears visually out-of-place, and mars the entrance to our cherished Main Street.



This site will require continued soil and vapor monitoring to protect public health and will require continued remediation.



The landowner could have undertaken a more extensive “dig and haul” cleanup as is being done at 5th and PCH, and then he could have easily reduced the height of the building from 30 to 25 feet, but chose instead to maximize the project. Unfortunately, our city staff and elected officials failed us on the building at 350 Main St.



Keeping Seal Beach the most wonderful beach town along the coast requires all of us to stay vigilant and stay involved. Seal Beach is much too nice a place to live to do anything else.







Paul Yost, MD, is a former Seal Beach mayor and planning commissioner.