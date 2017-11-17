Editor’s note: This article has been edited. It was written before Monday’s City Council meeting.



Ron and I just returned from the joy of celebrating our 51st wedding anniversary with a cruise. It was an extra joy because he was so ill this year that this anniversary was uncertain—so we have a lot to be thankful for. Thanksgiving is always a time to look back over the year and give thanks for the blessings we have been given. I give thanks for the opportunity to be your Council representative. Thank you.



Paying for police



This Monday night the council listened to public comment during oral communications on increasing the size of our Police Department and discussed ways to possibly fund an increase by two officers. For many reasons, crime is up and funding is down. I believe we need more officers in order to have a more visible presence in our neighborhoods and visitor serving areas to deter those who would come to Seal Beach to do harm. (See related story, page 1)



SCE pole replacement program



Southern California Edison has been in the process and will continue over the next couple of months to replace old poles with new ones to increase reliability in our town. If you are to be impacted by an outage or pole replacement, you will be notified by SCE a few days prior to their starting a project affecting your home or business. For more information on outages, you can register with SCE for Outage Alerts.



Proactive Outage Alerts inform you of power outages (maintenance and repair) impacting your home or business. For more information, visit www.sce.com.



Seal Beach Annual Thanksgiving Dinner



This year the annual Thanksgiving Dinner is again being put on by your Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Saint Anne’s Church. If you or someone you know would like to come and share Thanksgiving together, the dinner will begin with Bingo at 11am and dinner is served at noon at St. Anne’s on 10th Street and PCH. There is only one sitting so please make reservations by calling McKenze at the Chamber Office. If you have some time to volunteer to make this year’s dinner as great as they have been in the past, please call McKenze at the Chamber Office 562-799-0179. Your help is greatly appreciated.



It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas



• Santa Claus is coming to town ...



• The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Nov. 18, at 4 p.m.



• Christmas Parade—Friday Night, December 1st, 7 p.m., Main Street.



For more information



Please check the Seal Beach eNewsletter for more fun activities during the holiday season.



Hot off the virtual presses! The City of Seal Beach newsletter is Bi-Weekly and chock full of information that will keep you in-the-know. Visit the city website to view the newest edition of the city newsletter. Be sure to check out the Calendar Section to see what activities are happening.



Ellery Deaton is the councilwoman for Old Town and Surfside. Her second term expires in November 2018.