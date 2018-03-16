During my 94 years of life, I have seen many, many changes in almost all products and occupations, and nearly everything else. I was not around early enough to see the “PONY EXPRESS” nor the horse and buggy days or the lessening need of the blacksmiths who fixed horseshoes on horses’ hoofs. I remember seeing Model T Ford automobiles.



The numerous changes in the early communication machines like the telegraph and typewriter have evolved into all types of expandable computers. I do remember seeing telegrams and semaphore flags... but they too have been replaced.



Just as communications systems have changed, so too, are the jobs and careers being changed, or worse; many are being entirely replaced by “A I” (Artificial Intelligence), automation and robots, etc.



As one example, a job that mostly needed physical strength like farming, where instead of one person steering a plow through a few acres of farmland; now big mechanical, motor-driven plows more readily and easily churn up much more usable soil in a shorter time than ever before.



It was customary for employees to stay on one job or career for twenty or more years before retirement. In the past half-century, hundreds of millions of people have had numerous jobs; even changed their careers many times, and/or started a new retail store or a service.



Personally, I am one who has had several careers and a series of jobs in my lifetime.In 1939, as a “newspaper boy” in a five weeks contest, I won an all expenses paid five days and four nights trip to the New York City World Fair. Then I joined the Civilian Conservation Corps in northern Michigan where I fought in three forest fires and ultimately worked in the Raco Forest Ranger Station.



Upon my return to Detroit, I worked in two war defense plants; Cadillac Motor Company and Fisher Body, in building fighter planes and bombers, until I enlisted in the Army.



After having served nearly three years in the Army including 565 days in combat, I worked in a few ”no-career” jobs until my buddy and I traveled to California. A few months later, I drove to Long Beach and decided to attend business classes in the Business & Technology Division of Long Beach City College with the “G. I. BILL.”



I had been attending classes at BTD when Mr. Dawson in his Marketing class announced there will be a new bookstore at BTD and a store manager will be hired. He urged each of the fifteen students in his class to submit our job applications and resumes. Ten applied.



Perhaps the most interesting aspect of my job interview was the way I was interviewed. I completed my job resume and followed all the lessons I had learned from Mr. Dawson. I made an appointment to meet with Associate Dean Harmon P. Clark, in charge of the bookstore.



I arrived 10 minutes early wearing my best business suit, shirt and tie. After 20 minutes of my arrival, his secretary told me, “Mr. Clark has been detained for an hour.“ I went to a nearby café and had a cup of coffee. I returned to Mr. Clark’s office in fifty minutes. Again, his secretary told me, “Mr. Clark will not be available for the rest of the day. Please leave your phone number, we’ll call you.” I replied, “I don’t have a phone.” The secretary said, “We have your address; he’ll get in touch with you.”



I went home to my boarding-room. It being such a very warm day in August, I stripped down to my shorts and stretched out on my bed. Each day, my friend Steve and I went out for dinner. He usually just opened the French doors and entered. This day seemed a bit different. There was a knock on the door. I yelled out, “Come in Steve.” Instead, there was a tall man in his business suit. He introduced himself as Mr. Clark.”



Never have I ever scrambled off a bed and pulled up a pair of pants so quickly as I did that day.



Mr. Clark stated, “You’re O.K.” He sat in a chair. I sat on the edge of the bed wearing my pants and a shirt. He asked me a series of questions for about fifteen minutes regarding the management of the bookstore. He finally said, “I’ve interviewed ten other applicants... so now I’m happy to tell you, CONGRATULATIONS, YOU are the new bookstore manager.” I thanked him. We shook hands. He left. This experience has always been one of my most vivid memories. Ten minutes later, Steve appeared. We went out to dinner. Steve said, “I’ll treat.”



I remained store manager for four years and in the meantime I had married and soon began a family. I reasoned that $600.00 per month would NOT be sufficient for a growing family so I sought employment elsewhere.



I began my series of commercial salesmanship including fourteen years as an ENVELOPE DESIGNER and SALESMAN until I realized plastic products were replacing many paper products. I studied and became fascinated with the investment benefits of diversified MUTUAL FUNDS and LONG TERM LIFE INSURANCE so I ultimately became a FINANCIAL PLANNER for eleven years, but eventually tired of making nightly sales visits into people’s homes.



Next, I began a couple of small businesses including a commercial photo studio; taking pictures of commercial products, and photos of aspiring actors for their “photo-book.” All went very well and profitable until a trusted employee stole all the cameras and special lights over a Christmas holiday weekend. Neither he, nor the stolen equipment, was ever found.



All my many years of gaining knowledge and experiences in Management, Marketing, Investments, Insurances and business successes and losses urged me to become a SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT to help other aspiring people start and grow their own business and avoid the potential losses they may happen to them. I consulted with dozens of start-ups and barely successful businesses for eleven years. I also created business and marketing plans to help these business people obtain capitol for their start-up and expanding businesses. The present and future employers and employees will find amazing changes in the ever-expanding global workplace. They will need to contend and comply with new and revolutionary products, methods, systems, and operational time periods barely imagined or totally unknown now, too numerous to include in this article.



Computers have been in their infancy for many years and will expand to accomplish a multitude of tasks barely believable. Who remembers comic book Detective Dick Tracy and his wrist radio? We’ve come eons of ages since the 1930s.



Get prepared for new ages of all types of “development” with all kinds of computers and “smart-phones” leading the new ways. New education and training will be vitally valuable needs. GET STARTED.



Bill Thomas of Rowntree Gardens in Stanton, CA is a Veteran of World War II, and Past Commander of VFW Post 4048,and American Legion Post 857, as well as the Sun’s Veterans Voices columnist.



Contact Bill: vvbthomasvets@gmail.com