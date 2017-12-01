It’s time for Christmas lights in Rossmoor, with so many homes to see and plenty of time to enjoy the winter displays.



The Christmas season is upon us and the Rossmoor Homeowners Association will hold its 11th Annual Christmas Lights Celebration.



Year-after-year favorites are already being strung with colored lights and shiny yard décor, and new entries are always encouraged. It seems there are inspiring rookie home decorators every year. This is a celebration of Christmas, not a competition, so everyone is encouraged to enter their home to make the Rossmoor Christmas Lights Hot Spot Map.



Families (both young and older members) get so excited about driving through the neighborhood because of the care and fun the Rossmoor homeowners put into decorating their lawns and roofs.



Rossmoor homeowners can enter by emailing Rossmoorlights@gmail.com, or they can register on the RHA website https://rossmoor-rha.org.



Here are the key December dates:



• Friday, December 8: RCSD hosts the Rossmoor Winter Festival at Rush Park, featuring a Christmas Lights Trolley ride, visiting decorated homes



• Saturday, December 16: Judges travel around that evening, checking out the participating homes and determining the recognition awards and homes to be included in the Hot Spots Map



• Tuesday, December 19: Recognition Awards and Christmas Lights Hot Spots announced on RHA website, and Map available for downloading



• Saturday, December 23: Rossmoor Christmas Lights Bicycle Tour, starting at Rush Park



In a written statement, RHA officials said they were “super grateful” to the participants for their decorating efforts and look forward to hearing from you with the Christmas lights season officially starting now.