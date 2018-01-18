Names: Tahoe (9 years)



Debra (4 years)



Honey (3 years)



Breed: Purebred St. Bernard



Are you a Saint Bernard lover? Well the good news is we have three!



From left to right we have Tahoe, Debra and Honey. The three of them lived at a warehouse, and when the warehouse closed down, they had no shelter anymore. Thankfully the SBACC found out about them and we had the space to take them in!



They are all very big (Tahoe weights 148 lbs!), are super duper cuddly and very affectionate. We would love for them to be adopted together, but we know that is not realistic. Honey and Debra are mother/daughter and we would at least love for them to go home together.



Do you have room in your home and heart for Honey, Debra or Tahoe? We are looking for a Saint Bernard experienced/loving family who will love them unconditionally and give them the best life they can have!



Seal Beach Animal Care Center is lcoated at 1700 Adolfo Lopez Dr. 562.430.4993.