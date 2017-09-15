Kaitlyn Shimohara, a freshman at Los Alamitos High School qualified for the USA Junior National Karate team and represented the USA last month at the 2017 Junior Pan American Karate Federation games held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kaitlyn won a gold medal in the Cadet Kata Female division. Kaitlyn will represent the USA in a Team Kata division at the World Karate Federation Junior World Championships to be held in Tenerife, Spain at the end of October.
The team consists of the best athletes ages 14-20 who represent the United States in these prestigious international events.
Freshman wins gold at Pan American Games For The Sun | Fri, Sep 15 2017 12:01 AM
