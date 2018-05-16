[x]close

Federal agents arrest Seal Beach resident Staff Report | Wed, May 16 2018 10:36 AM

(Breaking news) Seal Beach resident John Saro Balian, 45, a detective with the Glendale Police Department, was arrested Tuesday by Federal agents on suspicion of of making false statements to Federal investigators who were probing his connections to the Mexican Mafia and Armenian organized crime, according to statements issued by the Department of Justice and the Glendale PD. According to the Justice Department, he was arrested at home without incident.

