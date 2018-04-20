Cars began rolling into the area this week as more than 550 classic cars will be on display for thousands of visitors attending the 2018 Seal Beach Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 28.



“We are in the process of fine tuning our opening ceremonies,” said Chamber President and Car Show Chairman Scott Levitt. “T-shirts are available now at the Chamber office,” he added as the Chamber prepares for this weekend onslaught of car enthusiasts.



With every available car slot filled, Levitt said there is a “wait list” for cars that still want to be in the show.



Cars still hoping to make the show can line up starting at 6 a.m. near Beach Fitness on Central, said Levitt, and is available for anyone who didn’t get to register and is hoping to fill in a spot of a car that couldn’t make it to the show.



He said the event is free and open to the public with ample free parking again this year at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach.



For attendees taking advantage of the free parking, there will be pedestrian and shuttle access to the show.



Interested residents should use the Liberty Gate Entrance just South of PCH, said Levitt, adding the main entrance for the Base is not an entry point for parking.



He said this is the one day a year Main Street becomes an official “walk-street,” so residents are requested to come early. The show begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.



Special features this year include a NHRA Dragster/Funnycar “Cacklefest” at the parking lot just south of the pier. The owners will rev-up the engines throughout the day.



Levitt said thousands of attendees will spend the day strolling and viewing nearly 550 vintage cars in nearly 30 classes at this judged event.



Festivities include live music throughout the day from bands on three different stages (That Cover Band, Down the Hatch, Flying Squad, OC Invaders, and The Ramblers featuring the Smith Sisters), fun and interesting vendor and nostalgic displays, a Pinewood Derby, celebrity appearances, Seal Beach Lion’s pancake breakfast and hotdog lunch, and a return by popular demand of the People’s Choice Award. The 31st Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show is an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor – G & M Oil; Platinum Sponsor, Seal Beach’s own Original Parts Group; along with returning sponsors The Sun Newspapers, the City, Selman Chevrolet, and our new sponsor, Republic Services, said Levitt.



Seal Beach Cub Scout Pack 116 will again host an ex-officio Pinewood Derby at the Pier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



All preteen girls and boys are invited to the derby race, always a locals’ favorite.



And speaking of local favorites, be sure to stop in and “fill-up” at all the local restaurants and taverns in Old Town.



Levitt said this event is produced entirely by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and is the city’s largest yearly event. Proceeds from the show allows the Chamber to fund various community related events throughout the calendar year, he said.



Levitt thanked the small army of volunteers that it takes to produce this show.



With over 100 volunteers, he said it truly takes a village to put on this show. Also, he credited the city and its staff whom he said greatly contributes to the success of the event with its police, public works, lifeguard, and various other departments assisting throughout the day.