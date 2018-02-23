Times like these compel us to closely examine our system of education. And, in the face of such senseless violence we see the exhibition of courage and determination from those most affected, our collective sadness can at least be tempered with hope.



America’s 15 million high school students are measured by numeric scores. For sure, test scores are necessary, but they reveal little about the character of the next American generation. Actions of students this week, however, do give us a glimpse.



Locally, within the Los Alamitos Unified School District, it’s no secret that schools are exceptional. Superintendent Dr. Sherry Kropp was just named as the Orange County superintendent of the year. Her leadership, fearless philosophy and dogged determination has, in many ways, leveled the playing field for every student. Dr. Kropp’s “unlimited possibilities” policy has put excellence within the reach of every student, regardless of ethnic background, financial position or goals in life.



To be sure, the schools in the Los Alamitos school district were exceptional before Dr. Kropp became superintendent seven years ago. In fact, she will be the first to admit it. Moreover, she credits the team at ground zero that delivers a policy of innovative educational opportunity to students. “No one can do this work alone,” she says. She also credits the Los Al Unified Board of Education for their support and for enacting broad policies that allow students to excel.



Nevertheless, despite the inherent strength of the system she inherited, Kropp’s courage and influence has begun to make a difference. While she is today basking in the glow of well-deserved success, Kropp has for many years incessantly chiseled away at reforms aimed at giving parents and students “what they want from our system.” She keeps her ear to the ground and her phone lines open. Her passion flows like the wind and her desire is driven like a well-tuned engine. The goal of Team Kropp is simply to make educational resources equally available to all students, despite their individual strengths, weaknesses or variety of pursuits. To be fair, all public school systems have similar goals, but stellar results deserve a closer look.



The web site “Great Schools” recognizes Los Al as one of the top ten school systems in the nation. Other test scores and educational measures consistently rank the system and the high school at the very top in California and across the nation. Just in the past year, the LAUSD has produced top scholars, a top jazz band, a top chorus, top sports teams, a marching band that appeared before a worldwide audience of 600 million on New Year’s Day, etc., etc., etc. Los Al High has a 50-year-old “Hall of Fame” that reflects the success of its students; top businessmen, professional athletes for leading teams, major actors and actresses, performances in all walks of professional life.



More importantly, however, thousands and thousands of Los Al graduates may not make news every day but do enjoy tremendous success in their chosen professions. In doing so, most demonstrate exceptional character, building families and making contributions to the local communities in which they live.



Practically, the living of life itself has proven that inspired leadership produces inspired students. Inspired residents become leaders and, in turn, inspire others. Thus, the collective impact on society emulates values learned in high school.



Educators in all local school systems deserve our respect while we should be especially grateful to innovators and educational pioneers like Kropp who push boundaries with measured results.



In their own way, high school students everywhere have flipped the script and are teaching many jaded Americans that our democracy is indeed alive though starved for fresh participation. Courage in the face of tragedy is truly inspirational. Courage in a culture of excellence has this week become more obviously a fundamental building block of a stronger society.



David N. Young is editor of the Sun News.