For everyone who has been anxiously awaiting the Hawaiian deli/Poke shop that was going to open where the old Frame Shop was on Main Street, I hate to disappoint, but…according to the city, the people have abandoned their plans and the space is up for lease again. Bummer!



But speaking of food, we do have a new restaurant in the space Café Layfette occupied in the 300 block of Main Street. It just opened and it is a breakfast/lunch restaurant called Country Café. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their menu is extensive, both for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast offerings are all the usual menu items, but many specialty items are included, and there are vegetarian options as well. Don’t Granola Pancakes sound yummy? I checked it out last weekend and it was great! The family owns three other similar restaurants, closest being in Cypress.



Also in food news, Brooke Harvey Reed (Harvey Girls Gallery) has taken over the old Tropical Juice location in the 100 block of Main Street by Seaside Grill. Brooke has changed the name, (it’s kind of a secret at the moment), held a “tasting party” and is making it a place for locals to get fast casual healthy food at reasonable prices. The raves at the tasting party were for the signature kale salad, the chicken tortilla soup and the chili dogs. She has redecorated, painted some bright colors and one wall is filled with art pieces made in Haiti from old oil drums. Fair Trade, of course.



Have you tried Doc’s Pies yet? In the new building at 350 Main St., “Doc” Blake was the first to move in. He opened on March 14 (Pi Day, get it?) I tried to go the first day, but by the time I got down there he had sold out. Every single thing. I asked how that happened and he told me his chief baker came up with a number for opening day and Doc doubled it – and still ran out.



Another St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone and Seal Beach is still standing! For those of you who are not old-timers, the early ’70s were crazy here on St. Patrick’s Day. I’m talking streakers (remember them?) and the SWAT Team from Huntington Beach, broken windows, etc. Being a small city with four Irish bars in one block of Main Street tends to make Seal Beach a destination for that holiday.



When the city sent us a press release about recent grunion runs it cracked me up when it said Mondays and Tuesdays, like the grunion put the early-week runs on their calendar instead of just randomly showing up. But Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos sent the following: “I believe both scenarios can be true. Their runs are dependent on the tide and we are trying to adhere to the best information we can gather from scientists who study the species and the tide forecasts. We received our information from Karen Martin, PhD. She’s a professor of biology with Pepperdine University and a member of the Beach Ecology Coalition. The Coalition typically updates beach cities about the grunion run, specifically about timing of the run and protection of the species.”



Every morning I walk along the beach by the water. I see the tide changes, varying degrees of surf, flotsam that washes up on our shores and lots of seabirds. This Monday on my walk there were two people on the pier watching the surf. The Seal Beach Public Works truck pulled up by where I was standing and the two people on the pier began jumping up and down, huge smiles on their faces. I wondered if everybody is that excited to see a Public Works employee? Then he pulled a pink iPhone out of his pocket, and standing on tiptoe passed it up to the people on the pier as they yelled “Thank You!” I wonder how the lost phone people connected with Public Works? Anyway, happy endings are always fun!



Dixie Redfearn is the editor of the Sun News.