The city of Seal Beach has long celebrated its love affair with its historic Main Street. The small businesses that line the streets propel the feel of “Mayberry by the Sea.”



However, Seal Beach may soon have to choose a strategy for growth while preserving its small town charm. With small town charm comes small business success, at least thus far.



Perhaps there is no better place to celebrate National Small Business Week (April 28-May 5) than Seal Beach. To make things even more interesting, CNBC’s business show host Marcus Lemonis is scheduled to be on Main Street Saturday to proclaim his support of small business.



After all, if California is a small business state, Main Street, Seal Beach, could be its capitol. Tree lined streets, free parking, breezy walkways and dozens of well stocked stores offering sidewalks full of value.



According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Advocacy, California is home to more than 4 million small businesses. There are more small businesses in California than many states (25) have people.



Although best known for Silicon Valley, Silicon Beach and technical innovation, California’s best kept secret is the power of its small business.



More than 7 million people, nearly half of ALL employees in the state, are employed by small businesses. Of those, more than 1.5 million firms are classified as minority-owned, showing significant diversity in overall small business employment.



Firms with less than 100 employees claim the highest share of small business employment, creating approximately 285,000 jobs in the most recently reported year. Small businesses with less than 20 employees experienced the largest gain, adding 174,952 net jobs. According to city officials, there are just over 800 businesses in Seal Beach.



With unemployment sinking to all-time lows, there is likely no better time in history to own, operate or start a small business.



Using the most recent statistics available, the state’s 174 banks made 941,892 loans to small businesses worth $13.5 billion, so there is plenty of capital available to fund good ideas.



Though the current economic environment is pristine, Seal Beach business leaders would be wise to actively encourage new ideas to spur future prosperity. Apparently, the first step in this process is about to happen.



Business leaders are coming together for a Seal Beach Business Roundtable June 28 wherein Chamber members are invited to review the city’s Economic Development plan with city officials.



As budgets tighten and the need for city services grow, innovation and inspiration will be needed to keep Seal Beach, and Main Street, competitive for the years ahead.



Clearly, however, small business has much room to grow here and there is no better place than Seal Beach, at the moment, to celebrate it.



Hopefully, the national (and international) television exposure Seal Beach is about to get promoting its Main Street will only encourage more people to visit.



Locally, Cinco de Main-o organizers (see related story on page 1) are hopeful that residents will visit Main Street this Saturday to show their support for small business.



Longer term, city leaders understand that in today’s economic climate, conditions change quickly.



It is therefore good to see business leaders begin to huddle now so that whatever change is coming, the small business haven that is today’s Seal Beach can be preserved and prepared to prosper for generations to come.



David N. Young is editor of the Sun News.