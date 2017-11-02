IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Tuesday, October 24



Transient—6:41 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man at the location refused to leave. He set up camp and curled into a ball. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S34 contacted the man. He declined any services. He was apparently advised against camping and told police he would comply.



Suspicious Person or Circumstances—10:30 a.m.—Blue Heron—The caller heard a door open and thought someone might have come inside her home. Many details were blacked out in the log. At 10:43 a.m., police unit S34 entered the location. Dispatch asked the caller to come out. Police checked and determined everything was OK. The cause of the sound the caller heard was unknown. A line at the end of the log entry speculated that it might have been caused by the wind.



Wednesday, October 25



Burglary Report—7:20 a.m.—First Street—According to the caller, the caller said a window at the location was pried open, but it didn’t appear that anyone came inside. No suspect information. It was unclear from the log entry if this was a residential or automobile burglary. Loss: none. There was no damage to the door, which might have been left unlocked. The caller requested extra patrol checks in the evening. Report taken.



Municipal Code Complaint—8:50 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said a gardener was using a leaf blower and and blowing the leaves into other yards and the street. The caller reportedly told the gardener he was not allowed to use the leafblower and the gardener didn’t care. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate him.



Domestic Violence—10:26 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Plymouth—The caller said a man and a woman were hitting each other. By 10:28 a.m, they were both in a car and getting ready to leave, but were still in the parking lot. By 10:30 a.m., the man was looking for something in the dirt. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted both the man and the woman. Police arrested Christine Joy Kelly on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening an officer in the performance of the officer’s duty.



Transient—11:11 p.m.—Marina Drive—The caller said a transient man was sleeping in the garage. The caller reported receiving complaints from guests who were afraid of him. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 241 interviewed the transient man in the field. He was warned against trespassing in the future.



Thursday, October 26



Municipal Code Complaint—6:38 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller could hear pounding and drilling from the rear of the complex. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police found a crew repaving the parking lot and running leafblowers. Police advised them that under the Municipal Code they could not start until 7 a.m. Advised.



Keep the Peace—11:54 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said he was being threatened by an employee of another business and he wanted to contact that individual’s employer. A few details were blacked out in the log. By 11:56 a.m., the caller wanted to file a report of criminal threats. Police contacted and counseled both parties. Police determined that the accusation of making criminal threats was unfounded. The two individuals were advised to stay away from each other.



Friday, October 27



Traffic Hazard—2:34 a.m.—Bolsa Chica and Westminster—The caller, relaying second-hand information, said a man was asleep in the driver’s seat of a car. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Luis Antonio Ortegaslasalas on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Disturbance—12:12 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said he needed medical attention. He said he was confused. According to the log, he was rambling as he spoke with dispatch. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller phoned back and said people were trying to hurt him. A second caller said a man inside the store was saying that someone was trying to kill him. By 12:17 p.m., the second caller said the man was not fighting with anyone, he was just yelling that he needed help. Police arrested James Romaro Brown on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drugs. He was cited and released in the field, then transported to another location.



Medical Aid—10:50 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man just walked in looking like he was hit by a car. The man reportedly said he just fell running across the street. He was down on the ground inside the gas station. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted the man. He was apparently drunk and conscious. He was not hit by a car. He was apparently transported to a location where he could receive medical assistance.



Saturday, October 28



Transient—8:55 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a woman was lying in front of the door and yelling. The caller was getting ready to open and requested that police ask her to leave. Police unit 107 advised her to leave. She left the area.



Property for Destruction—12:30 p.m.—Danbury Lane—Police unit 107 was present with a citizen who came to the front of police headquarters with a gun he wanted booked for destruction. Report taken.



Welfare Check—2:15 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said a woman was yelling and screaming that she was afraid of a neighbor. The caller was concerned that she might be having a breakdown. A few details had been blacked out in the log. The caller didn’t see any weapons. The woman was last seen going into her home. Police unit 141 contacted the woman. She was apparently advised against creating a disturbance. The woman, who was apparently drunk, went back into her home.



Sunday, October 29



Hit-and-Run—10:21 a.m.—13th Street—The caller said a car hit the caller’s parked car between noon, Saturday, Oct. 28, and the time of the call to police. No suspect information. Report taken.



Transient—10:48 a.m.—Main Street and Central Avenue—The caller said a transient man in a wheelchair was on the sidewalk, yelling at passersby. Police contacted him and advised him against causing a disturbance. By 11:05 a.m., he was leaving on a bus.



Transient—11:49 a.m.—12th Street and Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man in a wheelchair was sitting in the roadway, apparently to be trying to get hit.



When drivers stopped to move him out of the way, he became verbally abusive. The caller and some other individuals moved him to the southwest corner. It was unclear from the log if he was the same individual from the 10:48 a.m. incident above. In either case, he was gone when police arrived.



Monday, October 30



Suspicious Person—4:16 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman with a small child was begging for money. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller said the woman offered the child to a man for sex. The caller could be contacted if police needed the caller. By 4:27 p.m., the woman pulled the child by the arm and was walking away. She was carrying two bags and pushing a stroller. The caller followed the woman on foot. By 4:27 p.m., she was holding a sign in front of another location. Police interviewed the woman in the field.



Transient—10:08 p.m.—13th Street—The caller said a transient individual located behind the caller’s location had been looking at the caller’s home and possibly hanging Halloween decorations. A few details were blacked out in the log, including the name of the transient individual in question. Police issued the individual a citation. The log did not specify what the citation was for.



Tuesday, October 31



Car Theft—7:05 a.m.—Montecito Road—The caller said someone stole their car. The caller chased the suspects. The caller said one suspect tried to stab him with a screwdriver. One of the suspects was described as a man who appeared to be Hispanic with a shaved head. He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall. The other suspect was described as a man who appeared to be Hispanic and wearing a white shirt. According to the log, the victim may have chased the suspect in another car. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Wednesday, November 1



Car Burglary—8:23 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The caller asked police to contact an employee about a customer’s car that was broken into. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Thursday, November 2



Open Door—7:37 a.m.—Eighth Street—While out for a walk, the caller found a neighbor’s door open. No one answered the door. The caller stood by. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 checked the interior. Everything was fine. The neighbor had accidentally left the door open.



Friday, November 3



Counseling—9:25 a.m.—Montecito Road—The caller asked to speak with an officer about individuals going door-to-door, asking for money. The caller gave them a donation (amount unknown) and later determined the solicitors were frauds.



The caller believed they were wanted by law enforcement. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Saturday, November 4



Transient—8:24 a.m.—Island View Drive—The caller reported a transient sleeping on the lawn. he had two chairs and a shopping car with him. A few details were blacked out in the log. He checked out OK and was sent on his way.