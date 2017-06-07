IN LEISURE WORLD



Friday, June 2



Burglary—12:49 p.m.—Canoe Brooke Drive, Mutual 3—According to the caller, within the previous hour, someone brought a man to see the caller’s home. The caller left for a few minutes, and realized he’d left his wallet at home. When he returned, his wallet was gone and so were the two visitors. Some details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Sunday, June 4



Burglary—1:22 p.m.—Del Monte Drive, Mutual Unknown—The caller reported the theft of multiple items from inside and outside the caller’s home within the past week. No suspect information. Some details were blacked out in the log.



Tuesday, June 6



Theft—3:43 p.m.—Interlachen Road, Mutual Unknown—The caller’s purse was stolen and someone tried to use the caller’s credit card. Report taken.



IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Wednesday, May 31



Burglary—6:26 a.m.—Seventh Street—Sometime between 11 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, and the time of the call to police, someone pried open the door at the location. Loss: an unspecified number of coins. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Missing Car—6:52 a.m.—Sixth Street—The caller reported his car stolen. He said it was last seen Tuesday, May 30. A few details were blacked out in the log, but it turned out the car was not stolen. The caller phoned back to report that his car was picked up for service. The call was canceled before a police unit arrived.



Bike Theft—7:11 a.m.—Fifth Street—The caller reported that someone took a vintage Schwinn cruiser off the caller’s patio during the night. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Hazard—11:14 a.m.—Seal Way—The caller said power lines had been knocked down by a truck. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller didn’t know whether the lines were live or not. The Orange County Fire Authority was en route. By 11:25 a.m., police unit 107 determined that the downed lines were telephone lines, not power lines. Police contacted the Fire Authority and the Fire Authority in turn made the proper notifications. No further law enforcement services were required.



Suspicious Person—5:05 p.m.—Old Ranch Road—The caller said a man of about 20, riding on a skateboard, asked the caller for the location of a clinic. The skateboarder wanted the caller to get him a ride and asked the caller for marijuana. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate the skateboarder.



Thursday, June 1



Transient—8:12 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient who had been sleeping in the area woke up to relieve himself near the store. The caller wanted him to leave. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate him.



Theft—12:19 p.m.—Lampson Avenue—The caller reported the theft of the caller’s golf clubs between 4:15 and 5 p.m., Saturday, May 27. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Theft—1:38 p.m.—Main Street—Ten minutes prior to the call, a girl took items from the store, possibly jewelry. She also bought some items. Her family was with her. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted two girls and brought them back to the store. The juvenile returned the stolen items and apologized to the store owner. The owner did not wish to prosecute. Log entry.



Traffic Hazard—3:28 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported a large coil of cable in the northbound traffic lanes of Pacific Coast Highway. Police unit 107 moved the cable off the road. Log entry.



Welfare Check—6:10 p.m.—College Park Drive—The caller said an individual of unspecified gender was lying down at the location. The caller didn’t know if the individual was asleep. A few details were blacked out in the log. But the call was canceled by 6:14 p.m., after the caller advised dispatch that the individual in question woke up and was now visiting someone in a house on the street.



Disturbance—7:58 p.m.—Ocean Avenue and 10th Street—The caller said a man threw a cone at the window of the caller’s car and the cone cracked the window. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller was following the suspect on foot during the call to police. The man was last seen running on Ocean Avenue from 10th Street, traveling toward Main Street. Police unit 207 looked for witnesses on 10th Street. Police were unable to locate the suspect.



Friday, June 2



Burglary—3:27 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a burglary attempt at the location. Responding police officers located another smashed window. Police units S22 and 206 checked the location. One door appeared to be closed. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 4:53 p.m., the business owner was present and secured the location. Report taken.



Battery Report—5:40 a.m.—Monterey Road—The caller said a woman put her hands on the caller and threw the caller off her bicycle and to the ground. The caller declined medical attention. Report taken.



Counseling—9:48 a.m.—Seal Way—Someone left a portable toilet so that it was partially blocking the caller’s garage. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller tried to call the company number on the toilet, but the company was non-responsive. Police unit 107 counseled the caller.



Pedestrian Check—12:58 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth Street—Police unit 107 contacted a man and a woman at the location. Some details were blacked out in the log. Based a warrant, police arrested Kimberly Butcher on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Suspicious Property—2:47 p.m.—15th Street—The caller received a package containing jewelry that was addressed to her. The caller did not know who sent it. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Possible Drugs—3:12 p.m.—Central Avenue and 11th Street—The caller reported seeing three men aged 18 to 22 years old smoking marijuana. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate them.



Transient—6:08 p.m.—Marina Drive—The caller reported a transient man lying on the sidewalk in front of the business. His name was blacked out in the log. Police unit 207 interviewed him in the field.



Missing Wallet—7:42 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A citizen left his wallet on top of the trunk of a car. When he returned, the wallet was gone. Report taken.



Found Property—7:44 p.m.—Seal Beach Police Department—A citizen located a drone and turned it in at Seal Beach Police Department Headquarters.



Saturday, June 3



Arrest—1:50 a.m.—Main Street—Police contacted and arrested Deborah Webster on suspicion of drunken driving. Some details were blacked out in the log.



Disturbance, Fight—11:42 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported three men were engaged in a physical fight. A woman was also standing by. As of 11:43 a.m., the fighting had stopped. A few details were blacked out in the log. The suspects were gone when police arrived.



Theft From an Unlocked Car—12:12 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—According to the caller, someone stole a laptop from the caller’s unlocked car between 5 p.m., Friday, June 2, and 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3. Report taken.



Vandalism—3:41 p.m.—Catalina Avenue—Someone on some unknown occasion shot a BB through the window of the caller’s home. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Counterfeit Money—8:25 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Customers paid the caller using counterfeit money and left the location 30 minutes prior to the call. Some details were blacked out in the log.



Arrest—8:42 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—An individual flagged down police unit 207 to report that a man who appeared to be drunk was challenging people to fight. Police arrested Scott Armstrong on suspicion of public intoxication.



Sunday, June 4



Vandalism—6:52 a.m.—Ocean Avenue and 10th Street—The caller said potted plants appeared to have been thrown down and the pots broken. The caller passed by a man who said they were all along the street in different areas. A few details were blacked out in the log. However, police found signs that a few pots had been knocked over. The area had been cleaned up before police arrived. Log entry.



Arrest—9:35 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a man in the store who apparently struck the caller as suspicions, even though, as of 9:35 p.m., the caller didn’t know if he had taken anything. Many details were blacked out in the log. At 10 p.m., police entered the store. At 10:03 p.m., two individuals were detained. Police arrested Anthony Anzevino on suspicion of trespassing and based on warrants also arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Police also arrested Chelsea Morrison on suspicion of trespassing and based on warrants also arrested her on suspicion of illegal drug paraphernalia.



Arrest—10:02 p.m.—Apollo and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 207 tried to pull over a car. The car eventually yielded on Seal Beach Boulevard, south of Westminster. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Rodrigo Robledo on suspicion of drunken driving.



Fire—11:33 p.m.—17th Street—The caller reported a fire at the location, possibly a trash can and mattresses. The Orange County Fire Authority was en route. As of 11:38 p.m., the Fire Authority was not present and a mattress leaning against the back of a building was engulfed in flames. Police unit 206 tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. As of 11:39 p.m., the fire was out. Report taken.



Monday, June 5



Suspicious Car—1:57 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported that a car at the location had been running with the keys in the ignition since 9 a.m. The caller said there was a beer can inside the car. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police attempted to locate the registered owner of the car. Police left a voice message on his cell phone and tried calling the car owner at work. At 2:15 p.m., the car owner’s assistant told police he was on another line and would call back. At 2:16 p.m., police secured the car and took the keys. By 2:18 p.m., the car owner contacted police and advised them that the car owner would be in Tuesday, June 6, to pick up the car and the keys.



Found Property—2:54 p.m.—Surfside Avenue—The caller reported finding a wallet in the ocean. The caller tried unsuccessfully to find the wallet’s owner before calling the police. Log entry.



Identity Theft—5:32 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller’s credit card information had been compromised. The loss was blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Tuesday, June 6



Found Property Reported—5:55 a.m.—Marina Drive and Second Street—The caller reported finding a beach cruiser bicycle laying against the curb. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate the bike.



Arrest—7:14 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit S21 found an individual sleeping in a car. Police confirmed the car was reported stolen. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Terry Herod on suspicion of car theft and receiving stolen property.



Traffic Hazard—2:29 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said an unspecified number of individuals were begging for money in the driveway south of the restaurant. The caller said drivers were stopping to give them money, creating a traffic hazard. Some details were blacked out in the log.



Police unit 106 apparently counseled the alleged beggars.



Arrest—3:51 p.m.—Fourth Street—The caller said a man on a bicycle took a package. The suspect was last seen going toward the lot at Fourth Street and Ocean Avenue.



At 4:02 p.m., police unit 107 observed an individual on the beach who met the suspect’s description.



By 4:07 p.m., police units 106 and 107 contacted the man on the beach. Police arrested Guillermo Molina on suspicion of petty theft.



Arrest—7:02 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller believed a woman in front of the business was extremely drunk. The caller said a cab was called for her, but she got out of it. The caller was afraid she would try to drive away.



The caller did not know what car she came in. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Jennifer Bishopcolee on suspicion of public intoxication.



Wednesday, June 7



Transient—1:28 a.m.—Fifth Street and Marina Drive—The caller reported almost tripping over a man in a sleeping bag on the sidewalk on Fifth Street, south of Marina Drive. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Police unit 207 interviewed the transient in the field.