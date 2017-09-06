IN LEISURE WORLD



Thursday, August 24



911 Hang-Up—2:29 p.m.—Golden Rain Road, Mutual Unknown—Police contacted the caller. An elderly woman fell off her bike. The call was transferred to the Orange County Fire Authority and fire personnel were dispatched. The police call was canceled before a unit was dispatched.



Counseling—3:47 p.m.—St. Andrews Drive, Mutual Unknown—A Leisure World woman came to police headquarters to talk to an officer about a suspicious flower delivery call that she had received.



Monday, August 28



Attempted Petty Theft—8:20 p.m.—St. Andrews Drive, Mutual Unknown—A neighbor told the caller that a man tried to take one of the caller’s plants about 20 minutes prior to the call to police. The neighbor startled the suspect and he dropped the plant. Log entry.



IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Thursday, August 24



Suspicious Occupied Car—8:17 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported a car in a parking lot that was occupied by a woman with dogs and cats. The caller, relaying second-hand information, said the woman had been there for the past few days and was also camping out overnight. According to the caller, she had food bowls for her animals outside the car. A few details, including the woman’s name, were blacked out in the log. Police unit M7 contacted her and advised her against overnight camping in Seal Beach. She apparently said she would comply.



Traffic Stop—8:39 a.m.—Anderson and Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit M7 stopped a car. Some details were blacked out in the log. Based on a warrant, police arrested Ian Bruce MacDonald on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Keep the Peace—2:03 p.m.—Catalina Avenue—The caller came to police headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 23, seeking counseling about a neighbor who cut down their tree. At the time she was told to call back when the neighbor was home. The caller said the neighbor was home now. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Hazard—2:25 p.m.—Seventh Street—The caller reported a fallen tree branch. The caller didn’t know if it was on city property. Police unit 445 moved the tree branch. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Refusing to Leave—4:14 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man who the caller apparently described as a transient was refusing to leave the location. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 contacted the man. He refused resources for the homeless. He was advised against trespassing at the location again. He apparently said he would comply.



Disturbance, Family—5 p.m.—Hazelnut Avenue—The caller reported that an individual the caller knew was breaking the caller’s windows. Some details were blacked out in the log. As of 5:02 p.m., he was outside the house, trying to get in. The caller would not let him in. According to the caller, he came by to grab some clothes in the garage, got upset and tried to break the windows to enter. As of 5:03 p.m., he had broken the screen to a window. The caller said he was on foot. Police unit M7 was initially unable to locate him. Police found a door open and a bag with shoes near the door. Unit M7 contacted a man who appeared to match his description on Lampson Avenue, west of Rose. Based on a warrant, police arrested William Christopher Glass on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.



Structure Fire—9:24 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a possible fire. He was passing by and could see flames inside a closed business. A few details were blacked out in the log. As of 9:25 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was en route. Firefighters entered the building at 9:30 p.m. By 9:31 p.m., the fire was contained. As of 9:33 p.m., the authorities had determined there was no structural damage to the building—there had simply been a small pan fire. Assisted.



Suspicious Occupied Car—11:34 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Landing—The caller said a man was sleeping in an RV. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 207 contacted a man who lives in the area. He was sleeping in the RV because he had jewelry from the art show he was doing. He told police he would take the jewelry inside with him.



Friday, August 25



Disturbance, Noise—2:46 a.m.—Central Avenue—The caller said there was a constant problem with people making noise. The caller said it sounded like they were working on the house, doing dishes or making drugs because of the hour. Police unit 207 determined that the noise was coming from the home of a resident who was eating and the sound of clanking from the bowl could be heard. Police advised the early morning eater about the noise complaint and the person in question apparently said they would comply.



Disturbance—8 a.m.—Second Street—The caller heard screaming coming from the house down the way, possibly at a location on Second Street. Some details were blacked out in the log. At 8:08 a.m., police attempted to make contact. At 8:09 a.m., a second caller reported hearing screaming. By 8:10 a.m., police had made contact. It turned out someone had been playing video games. Police determined no further law enforcement services were necessary.



Stolen Property—11:38 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said he was following a man who might have the caller’s stolen bicycle. The suspect was in front of the location, locking up the bike. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller reported his bike stolen approximately two weeks earlier. Police unit 141 contacted the suspect. The caller was given his bike back. Report taken.



Suspicious Occupied Car—3:11 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man had been living in a van in front of the caller’s home for the past week. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted the individual in the van and interviewed that person in the field.



Disturbance, Family—4:03 p.m.—Galleon Way—The caller said a man at the location was drunk. The caller said he grabbed her when he tried to hide his beer. She declined medical help. She told police there were no weapons present. Some details were blacked out in the log. At 4:13 p.m., police asked the man to step out of the residence. Police arrested John Venderhoek on suspicion of domestic violence.



Parking Complaint—4:52 p.m.—Eighth Street—The caller said a car was parking in the red zone in front of the caller’s house. It was partially blocking the caller’s driveway, making it hard to get in and out. Citation issued.



Saturday, August 26



Possible drunk driver—10:04 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a client arrived at the business drunk. According to the caller, she stumbled as she tried to get into the salon. She drove over the center median before she pulled in. She also ran into the sign in front of the location. The caller said the woman was preparing to leave. She kept starting and turning off her car. Other clients were trying to stop her.



Police unit 107 arrested the woman. Some details, including the name of the woman, were blacked out in the log.



The log did not say what crime she was suspected of having committed.



Battery—10:49 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster—The caller said a man hit her. He was now in a car with a woman sitting next to him in the front seat. She said the man refused to pull over. Police were unable to locate the suspicious car.



Sunday, August 27



Petty Theft Report—12:34 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said that 10 minutes prior to the call, a woman tried to return an item she did not buy and then left with the item. Report taken.



Panhandler—1:25 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a panhandler at the location was aggressive. Some details were blacked out in the log. Based on a warrant, police arrested Craig Ellington on suspicion of misdemeanor larceny.



Reckless Driving—5:03 p.m.—Lampson Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a car bounced off the curb a few times. The driver was described as an older man, possibly 80 years old. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller reported seeing him run two red lights over the past few miles. According to the caller, he was going about 35 mph. Police unit 141 pulled the car over. The driver was picked up by someone close to him. They would return at a later time to pick up the car.



Car Burglary—6:39 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—Point of entry: a window. Loss: a diaper bag. The caller said the crime occurred within the 45 minutes prior to the call to police. The caller had no suspect information. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Monday, August 28



Panhandler—3:55 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman with a child was panhandling at the location. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller requested a welfare check on the child. Police were unable to locate the woman or her child.



Animal Welfare Check—4:39 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a dog was locked in a car at the location. The caller said the dog was crying. A few details were blacked out in the log. However, the police contacted the dog’s owner. The windows were down and it was cool inside the car. The report of the animal crying was apparently unfounded. No further law enforcement services were required.



Tuesday, August 29



Disturbance, Juveniles—12:51 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported three juveniles, all boys, of unspecified age were smoking marijuana on a couch and a mattress that the brought on the beach. Police unit 241 contacted three individuals on the beach. The couch was moved. The log did not mention the mattress that the caller had reported. All parties were counseled and picked up by someone whose relationship to the three individuals were blacked out in the log along with a few other details.



Petty Theft—12:01 p.m.—Main Street—The caller reported the loss of an unspecified number of necklaces of unknown value within the last 10 minutes. The caller said there were two women suspects. The caller did not know which way they went, but thought they possibly went northbound on Main Street. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller told police was that their policy was no prosecution, only contact if the suspects were located. Log entry.



Wednesday, August 30



Disturbance—12:42 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient man who was pushing a small grocery cart had a verbal fight with a customer, then knocked the customer’s motorcycle over, causing it to hit another car. The transient man was last seen running southbound on Main Street. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 determined there was no damage and no crime. Police were unable to locate the transient man.



Medical Aid—5:13 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a girl of unspecified age hit her head on a table. She was bleeding badly. Someone whose name was blacked out in the log had their hand on the wound and was afraid to remove it. By 5:23 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was present.



Thursday, August 31



Suspicious Car—6:59 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a motor home parked at the location was blocking vendors from making deliveries. The caller said an employee knocked on the door and heard a dog barking inside. No one came to the door. The caller said this was the second day the motor home had been present. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police determined no one was in the motor home.



Transient—8:45 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman was camped out on a bench in front of the location. The caller was concerned that when she woke up she might come into the business to bathe. The caller said there was an ongoing problem with the woman doing that. She was gone when police arrived. Police told the caller that she was gone.



Friday, September 1



Petty Theft Report—1:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said someone stole a wallet from inside her purse at about 11 a.m., and then went on a spending spree in nearby cities. Counseled.