The Seal Beach City Council will swear in its two newest members Monday, Dec. 12. This will be the last City Council meeting of 2016.



Last month, Thomas Moore of College Park West won the District Two (College Park West and Leisure World) council seat and Schelly Sustarsic of College Park East won the District Four seat.



The council is also expected to choose the mayor for 2016.



The City Council re-organizes every December, electing the mayor and mayor pro-tem for one-year terms.



The council members usually take turns serving as mayor, although some members have been re-elected mayor. The current mayor is District Five Councilwoman Sandra Massa-Lavitt. The current mayor pro-tem is is District Three Councilman Michael Varipapa.