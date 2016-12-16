The City Council this week unanimously approved a 2 percent pay raise and a one-time $1,000 for members of three civilian Seal Beach labor groups. The pay raise dates back to July 2016. The employees also get a 2 percent cost of living increase effective July 1, 2016. The city set aside $100,000 at the end of the previous business year for labor negotiations. According to Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos, 27 employees will be receive the bonus. Seal Beach currently has 85 full time employees. Dr. Robert Goldberg said he wasn’t aware of the bonus and expressed concern about a lack of transparency.



According to Gallegos, the bonus came up during labor negotiations, which are confidential. He also wondered why the city was approving the raise before a city-commissioned compensation study was completed. According to Gallegos, “the employees’ voluntary contribution to their retirement from 2013 to 2016 saved the city approximately $657,346.” The Seal Beach Marine Safety Management Association, the Seal Beach Supervisors and Professionals Association and the Seal Beach Middle Management and Confidential employees agreed to contribute 7 percent to the Public Employee Retirement System.