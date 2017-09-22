This year’s West Orange County Women’s Conference will honor four award recipients for their notable contributions and active service to the communities of Cypress, La Palma, Los Alamitos, and Seal Beach.



Loree Erpelding of Cypress, Jan Jensen of La Palma, Amy Payne of Los Alamitos, and Ellery Deaton of Seal Beach will each be awarded with a Woman of the Year award for their respective community.



The conference will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Cypress Community Center, located at 5700 Orange Ave.Online registration is available at www.tinyurl.com/westocwomensconference.



Cypress’ Woman of the Year Loree Erpelding is an active member of Cypress’ Volunteer in Policing program and currently volunteers as the city’s Emergency Services Coordinator. Erpelding is also a volunteer for the West Orange County Cities CERT program and President of Tanglewood North Homeowners Association.



La Palma’s Woman of the Year Jan Jensen has served on the Traffic and Safety Commission for six years and is involved in a number of volunteer activities including the Kiwanis Club of La Palma, Los Coyotes Site Council, neighborhood watch, as well as coaching youth sports.



Los Alamitos’ Woman of the Year Amy Payne is the Founder and Executive Director of Summer Harvest, a local non-profit organization working to reduce food insecurity during school breaks by providing healthy foods to families with children that are on free and reduced lunch programs.



Seal Beach’s Woman of the Year Ellery Deaton currently represents District 1 on the Seal Beach City Council. A past mayor, Deaton also served nine years on the Seal Beach Planning Commission, including four years as Chair. In 2015, the Orange County Register named her one of the 100 Most Influential in Orange County for her work in bringing people together, finding consensus and moving forward on issues of importance in Seal Beach including land use on Main Street and work to rebuild the pier.



The Conference will feature keynote speaker Mary Niven, Senior Vice President of Experience Development and Integration at Disneyland Resort. The conference will also include a variety of breakout sessions on such subjects as the fashion industry, Frumpy Middle-Aged Mom columnist Marla Jo Fisher, and more.