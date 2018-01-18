The city of Seal Beach, the Seal Beach Police Department, and the West County CERT team will be hosting a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training class starting in March.



CERT educates people in disaster preparedness for events that may impact their area and provides basic disaster response skills. Using the training, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in projects in their community.



The 20-hour FEMA-approved course includes training in Disaster Preparedness, Medical Operations, Light Search and Rescue, Fire Suppression, Team Organization and Disaster Psychology.



Training will be held at the Joint Forces Training Base – Building 244, 11200 Lexington Drive, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. The training schedule will be comprised of two weekend training sessions;



• Friday, March 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.



• Saturday March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



• Friday, March 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.



• Saturday March 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



REGISTRATION: email WestCountyCertAcademy@gmail.com or call (714) 229-6625.



WEST COUNTY CERT is comprised of those who live and/or work in Buena Park, Cypress, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Seal Beach and Westminster plus their attached communities.