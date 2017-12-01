The College Park East Neighborhood Association’s Annual Holiday Lights Contest was held Dec. 9–10.



The list of this year’s winners includes: Diana and Justin Silva at 4625 Fir for Most Original; Marina Morales at 4517 Ironwood for Most Elaborate; Ellen and David Lopez at 4480 Elder for Most Festive; Stephanie and Bryan Agee at 3530 Dahlia for Most Decorative; Sonny and Jacob Malonzo at 4365 Elder Avenue for Judge’s Special; Ryan and Elizabeth Krusic at 4688 Hazelnut for Most Creative; and Phillip Ipijan at 4665 Guava for Most Beautiful. Congratulations to all who participated and won!



Meanwhile, rounding out the neighborhood holiday festivities, it snowed in Heather Park and Santa paid a visit arriving in style in a Seal Beach police car on Dec. 10, for CPENA’s annual Santa and Snow event. One of the favorite events for the neighborhood and the volunteers who pull it together, watching our young families and kids grow up and the young and “older” come together to celebrate is the true meaning of the holiday season. Visit College Park East Neighborhood Association’s blog on www.cpena.org for more photos and videos.



Stephani Meyers is a board member of the College Park East Neighborhood Association.