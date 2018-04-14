The U.S. Coast Guard will be flying a helicopter from the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station sometime between April 17-19, during an operation to replace a jetty navigation light.



The HH-60 helicopter will be used to move equipment and supplies between the weapons station’s wharf area and the location of the navigation light replacement at the end of the Anaheim Bay east jetty.



Anaheim Bay may be closed to civilian boat traffic for periods up to one hour at a time during the operation.



The largest piece of equipment to be moved will be a 20-foot-long light pedestal, which will be slung below the helicopter and lowered onto the jetty before it is secured in place.



The helicopter may make up to six flights over the course of the operation, which is scheduled to last a single day.



The exact date and time of the operation and helicopter flights will be determined later, based on predicted weather conditions.



The previous navigation light was destroyed during high surf conditions caused by Hurricane Marie off the coast of Mexico in 2014. A temporary light has been in place since that time.



For more information, contact the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Public Affairs Officer at 562 626-7215. Regular updates, including closure notices for Anaheim Bay, will also be provided on the station’s Facebook page.