ok-off is back for its fifth year with even more restaurants taking part with delicious chilies to try. DEVOUR will be held on Feb. 3, from 2-5 p.m., at participating restaurants on Main Street.



Can the Bistro at St. Germain retain their title for best chili? It’s going to be another delicious and action- packed event as our talented chefs tie their aprons and prepare their secret recipes showing off their culinary skills. If you’re a restaurant who’s ready to dive into this competition, bring your “A-game” for a chance to take home this year’s trophy.



Tickets, in the form of a passport, will be sold for $10 each. Guests can visit each participating restaurant at their leisure, hopefully stopping to grab a beverage or two as well. They will gather at O’Malley’s for the awards ceremony. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m., passport holders will vote for their favorite chili The winner receives the coveted people’s choice award. Restaurant participants also will be voted on by a panel of judges to crown the Best Chili Of The Year.



Both winners will name their favorite non-profit charity and Be The Good will donate $250 to each organization in the chef/restaurant’s name. The Sun Newspapers are a media sponsor of the event.



Remaining proceeds will allow Be The Good to continue spreading good will within the community, serving such organizations as Ronald McDonald House and Veterans Affairs Hospital in Long Beach.



Entry fee for each restaurant is $25 and is asked to include Seal Beach’s Old Town Chili Coa raffle item from your restaurant, which will be raffled off at the awards ceremony. For more information, contact Rosie Ritchie at 562-810-0078.