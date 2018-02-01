An Orange County real estate team has expanded to the Keller Williams Realty office at 3030 Old Ranch Parkway, in Seal Beach. “The Seal Beach office makes perfect sense, being right between Orange County and Los Angeles,” said Cheryl Coleman of the Cheryl Coleman Team.



“Although the majority of our business lies between Newport and Seal Beach, this makes it easier to expand into Los Angeles, while still being close to our many clients in Newport, Huntington Beach, and Sunset Beach,” Coleman said.



The Seal Beach office has a new luxury division that Cheryl and her team are proud to be a part of. “Located immediately off the 405 Freeway, it’s very convenient for all our customers and the office is upscale and gorgeous, with an outstanding support and leadership staff,” Coleman said.



She said Keller Williams Realty is the largest Real Estate Company in the World by sales volume, agent count (154,000) and transactions. Gary Keller, founder of the 35-year-old company was recently voted the most powerful man in Real Estate on the SP200, taking that spot away from the CEO of Zillow.



“It’s so exciting to work for a global company with so much insight and tools for their agents,” Coleman said. “We are better able to advertise our listings globally, which naturally brings higher prices. You never know if the buyer is right next door or on the other side of the world but no matter where they are, I can guarantee they will know about the house we have for sale.” To learn more about The Cheryl Coleman Team, you can contact Cheryl at 714-717-1728 or TheCherylColemanTeam.com.