“Along with her parents, Earl and Jessica, Edie Mae would like to welcome her new baby brother, Earl Ivor Buck! Born at 11:21 a.m. on Nov. 22, he weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches. We’re so thankful for God’s perfect gifts…what a little miracle!” —Jessica C. Mitchell

