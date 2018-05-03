The host of one of the top-rated business television shows is planning to bring global attention to Seal Beach during Small Business Week, according to a spokesman for his production company.



Marcus Lemonis, a businessman who hosts a business TV show on CNBC business network, plans to bring his show and his camera crew and TV show to Seal Beach May 5, according to local businessman Mike Anderson.



Anderson and his brother John own and operate Tankfarm and Co. Lemonis, who invests in growing businesses, has expressed interest in Seal Beach and has been seen at the Tankfarm and other businesses.



“Marcus has asked us to put together an event for May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) that celebrates the unique small town, small business feel of Main Street in Seal Beach,” said Anderson.



He said the Saturday event also coincides with Small Business Week April 28-May 5 and they are asking all small businesses on Main Street to participate.



During the day-long event, Lemonis will film various interviews with small business owners which, he said, will be edited to become part of Lemonis’ show. “During his earlier visits, Marcus really liked the quality, variety and environment of Main Street in Seal Beach, said Anderson.



Hopefully, the segment will introduce Seal Beach to his viewers around the nation, said Anderson. Anderson said Tankfarm, soon to be renamed, will also be featured. Going forward, Anderson said Tankfarm will henceforth be known as the “Anderson Brothers Design & Supply Company,” yet will still carry Tankfarm merchandise inside.



Given the short timeframe ahead of this weekend’s event, Anderson said they have met city officials and the Chamber of Commerce, and others, to jumpstart the event.



“We’ve found enormous support for the event so it’s a go,” said Anderson. The Cinco de Main-o event will be limited to Old Town, specifically along Main Street in Seal Beach.



Moreover, they are planning to set up a small stage in Heritage Square where Lemonis will, at times, converse with people in the city. In addition, there will be some limited live music from a band, the name of which has yet to be disclosed.



“Many of the businesses Marcus has invested in are small businesses,” said Anderson, and “we’re happy he’s interested in us and in Seal Beach. “Marcus truly appreciates the special nature of small businesses and he was truly impressed with the quality of merchandise available in such a relaxed setting (Main Street).”



Lemonis has now visited Seal Beach a few times, said Anderson, and “he is excited about being able to show his support for small businesses.”



All businesses along Main Street will be asked to arrange a sidewalk sale, tasting, or whatever possible on the sidewalk to entertain and entice visitors walking up and down the street during the Cinco de Main-o event.



Lemonis and the camera crew will be interfacing with shoppers throughout the day, said Anderson. He said the segment will be edited and is scheduled to be featured on Lemonis’ hit show on CNBC. The show airs throughout the country on the NBC network, its affiliates and partners.