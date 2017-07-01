The renown Tidalove Band just changed their name to Anchored 247 at Calvary Chapel of The Harbour in Sunset Beach. I asked the band leader Bob Phillips why and he said that Anchored 247 is “a multi-talented group of musicians and singers from diverse walks of life with one common goal: to exalt the name of Christ in music and praise. As the the host band for the annual outreach Labour of Love Music Fest, Anchored 247 desires to bring all glory to God in praise and worship and for all to join in with them in singing praises to the Lord! Standing on this vision, the band utilizes contemporary and progressive musical styles to inspire and energize the church for a deeper level of communion with the Lord each time they minister in music.”



Well-known Christian actress and singer, Tami Nelson, who performs with Anchored 247, said she loves the new name and its meaning “that we are anchored in Christ, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”



“The Bible says every good gift is from above and comes down from the Father of lights,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. “We believe that Anchored 247 is a gift from God to our church and we are excited to share this incredible gift of their musical talents with you every week as well as at the free Labour of Love Music Festival FREE Beach Concert, where they will be performing along with other bands, including the award-winning, internationally-famous Newsboys.



You can come and see Anchored 247 perform Live every Sunday at 10 a.m. and Noon at 16450 Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach and also on Saturday, Sept. 2nd after 11 a.m. at The Labour of Love Music Festival at Bolsa Chica State Beach (Warner and Pacific Coast Highway).