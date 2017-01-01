Paul Dunlap of the Dunlap Group takes down the “for sale sign” from the Bay Theatre while members of the community—including arts activist Esther Kenyon, Barbara Wright, Bea Keubler, Ellery Deaton and Carla Watson, look on. Escrow closed last week, officially making Dunlap the owner of the old movie house. His plans to restore and reopen the movie house became public last April. He said he expected planning the renovation would take six months and construction another six months. The Dunlap Group was expected to submit plans to the Planning Commission this week.