Some believe laughter is the best medicine. And when it comes to relationships, sometimes nothing can be funnier than the legendary and unique relationships daughters have with their moms. If you think so, Donna Todd’s “Mommalogues” could be the ideal prescription for boredom-especially if you’ve ever had a mother.



This southern California author has packaged typical adventures between mother and daughter and called them “Mommalogues.” Todd has recently published her first book on the subject.



Mommalogues is a witty collection of short stories that follow the dynamic duo of a mother and daughter through relatable, everyday situations.



The daughter, wrestling with the concept of middle-age onset, often bumps heads with her energetic and outspoken mother as the humorous mundane events of life are revealed through their adventures.



Todd has agreed to entertain the readers of the Sun with an occasional “mommalogue” that characterizes much of the love and drama between mother and daughter, even if doing so in somewhat of a clever way.



“I always loved Seal Beach and I’m here all the time,” said Todd. “It is an exciting opportunity.”



Todd visited Seal Beach this week to a sign a few books at Joie de Vivre store on Main Street. Owner Jennifer Stephen said she is happy to add the book to her unique line of gifts.



Todd’s first book chronicles a number of fictitious, yet very real stories of mom and daughter going through life in various situations that, well, are funny.



Whether Mom is taking her dreaded DMV renewal test, using modern technology or joining three generations on a field trip, each of the thirteen tales in Mommalogues uncovers the always loving, yet often comical side of a mother-daughter relationship.