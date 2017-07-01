Aunt Gertie is in love with Baby McDonald, the long-haired miniature Dachshund! When I laid eyes on her I started screaming, “Doxie Alert! Doxie Alert!” What a cutie, patootie! “She’s a spitfire,” says Rory McDonald, her extremely proud papa! Baby lives in Long Beach and has a special bond with Aurora, Rory’s daughter. She climbs in bed at night with her and the cuddling begins. Baby loves squeak toys and rolls over instantly for belly rubs. What a life for this tiny queen bee! Little Smokies and Pigs In A Blanket are the favorite treats for this exuberant dog who really believes she’s bigger than she actually is! Being a “Chick Magnet” is another one of her specialties. Rory is delighted with all the ladies who come and swoon over Baby then strike up conversations and leave their phone numbers. He’s got ‘em piled up all over the place. Way cool! Rory McDonald clearly has a real good thing going!



Baby McDonald is 2 years old and weighs in at 7 pounds. She will be racing in the 22nd Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, Saturday, July 22nd, at the Los Alamitos Race Course, located at 4961 Katella Ave., in Los Alamitos. First race is at 6:30 p.m. The track is located 1.5 miles east of the 605 Freeway. Exit Katella Avenue. Admission at the track is $3 for adults, children 17 and under are admitted FREE. You can get your tickets prior to race day at the Sun News, at 216 Main St., the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, located at 1700 Adolfo Lopez Dr., off of Seal Beach Boulevard in Seal Beach and Up Up and Away kites. Tickets purchased early are $5 and all proceeds go to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.



This event is the biggest yearly fund raiser for this first class no-kill facility. I love the Animal Care Center!



Aunt Gertie will be at the track shouting, yelling and cheering for Baby! Get your tickets and join us for a great big bunch of fun for a super great cause!



Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by email at Yodelon@aol.com or www.facebook.com/karen.hadley.39.