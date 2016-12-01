Emily Keller marched in the Seal Beach Christmas Parade as a member of Aunt Gertie’s Ladies Auxiliary for Good Time Girls and Wild, Wild Women. She helped carry my parade banner. I love this little girl and she is a star in so many ways.



Emily Keller has no limits on the goals she sets out to achieve. Let me tell you what she has done in her short 22 years. Emily started as a Brownie and Girl Scout and ended up on stage in lots of plays and musicals like Annie and the Wizard of Oz. She loves to make people laugh ... just like Aunt Gertie! She’s a gal after my own heart, as the saying goes. And, she sings along as she’s watching YouTube. She won the Miss Huntington Beach Special Needs Pageant in 2013 and attends Coastline Community College. Sheesh! I’m out of breath already, describing this tiny superwoman who is also a Special Olympics competitor! Oh, and don’t forget, Emily has a huge soft spot for dogs! She stops to love them at every opportunity. Nancy Nolan Keller is so proud of Emily and so is her big sister, Maggie.



Aunt Gertie is thrilled to have the friendship of this loveable character who inspires others with her can-do attitude. She is a winner in my book. For a fabulous adventure and delightful Christmas celebration, I will be taking Emily to Disneyland! Fun times comin’ up!



Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by email at Yodelon@aol.com or www.facebook.com/karen.hadley.39.