When Babe Ruth hit a home run the crowd always went crazy! When Cheryl Suddarth stepped up to the plate she went to bat against a killer. She didn’t need a stadium filled with tons of people, she just knew what she had to do. She bashed that tumor to pieces! It was a long and tough battle but she made up her mind she was going to win. The chemo made Cheryl’s beautiful blond hair fall out and she got sick and felt like hell but she didn’t care, she just kept going. Cheryl has a deep and abiding faith in God, so she and her whole family prayed and kept praying. It helped pull her through these past six months of treatments. Everyone was rooting for her, including me. According to all her tests she is free and clear. She beat stage 4 cancer and her surgeon, Doctor Vora, called it a miracle! Aunt Gertie knew Cheryl would win. Well, I had a pretty good hunch!



Doctor Vora’s Bucket List Foundation and the Tracy Lane Foundation have joined forces to give Cheryl her wish to go to Hawaii for a week with her family, in February. Wow! How wonderful is that! She deserves every bit of it!



Cheryl was born in Inglewood, California and grew up in La Crescenta, graduating Crescenta Valley High School in 1972. She has two children and four grandchildren. In 2001 she met Traddus Suddarth at her church and married him in 2006.

Cheryl and Traddus love living in Seal Beach, the Tiny Crown Jewel of the Southern California Coastline.



If you’re walking along Electric Avenue, near the Red Car, quite often you’ll see Cheryl outside in her swing. Stop by and say hi and make sure to tell her Aunt Gertie sent you!