Aunt Gertie sat down with Stylist Extraordinaire, Cynthia Chidester and found out she’s been transforming heads of hair into masterpieces for thirty-eight years! When she lays her hands on your head she can make you feel like a queen (or a king!). Oh my goodness, Aunt Gertie is getting so excited just thinking about all that beautifyin’ goin’ on!



Cynthia was introduced to the hair cutting business when her mother bought Hair Affair on Main Street in Seal Beach back in 1973. Cynthia swept floors and fell in love with the art of making people gorgeous so she bought the salon in 1977 and kept it till 2005. She got her license after graduating Career Academy in 1979. She went to seminars by Vidal Sassoon and Paul Mitchell to improve her technique and learn all the latest tips on cutting and coloring.



I talked to one of Cynthia’s clients and she absolutely would not go to anyone else. She’s been coming to the Queen of Cuts to get glammed up for 28 years!



Matthew Clark hired her on the spot in 2013 and she’s been making people feel like a million bucks ever since. Cynthia is very patient and loves seniors. She even brings her beloved dog Charm to the salon and everyone, including Aunt Gertie, loves to give her pets and belly rubs!



Cynthia’s magic hands have lovingly worked on men too, including music legend, James Harmon, a personal friend. James and all his band mates and friends were making a beeline to her when the rockabilly craze came along. She knew exactly how to cut a jellyroll pompadour so listen up! Run like hell over to Upstairs Downstairs at 224 Main Street and tell Cynthia, Aunt Gertie sent you. She can even cut a flat top! Wahooo!!



Aunt Gertie says, “Cynthia dahling, you are truly a treasure here in Seal Beach!” The tiny crown jewel of the Southern California coastline!



