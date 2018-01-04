Aunt Gertie has been watching Callie Seel for a long time. Oh, for god’s sake! No, I wasn’t stalking her, just admiring her management style. I love how she flies through the aisles of Pavilions like The Flying Wallendas flew across the high wire for many years in the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus!



When a call goes out for Callie, over the loud speaker, she’s there in a flash to handle any situation. No wonder her customers and crew members absolutely adore her. No sittin’ around for this gal, she’s been working since she was 16. She’s a bundle of energy and runs a tight ship as Assistant Manager. She makes sure the presentation and organization of everything on the shelves exceeds expectations so her branch is always a first class operation.



Callie told me about the time someone got smart with Ruth, who’s been with the store way back before it was remodeled. She marched that turkey out the door and told him, “Don’t come back!” And one more thing, if you’re thinking about shoplifting, just forget it! Callie will make sure you end up in the pokey, quicker ‘n you can blink an eye!



She was raised in Yorba Linda and graduated Valencia High School in 1997, and University of Phoenix in 2007, with a degree in business and marketing.



Callie was in an auto accident at 19 and couldn’t walk for 6 months. It changed her life and placed her on a path to success. She was even blessed with the perfect Pavilions romantic love story, when Mike Seel walked in her store and Callie instantly knew she would marry this handsome Prince Charming! Lordee me, I’m all choked up!



Stop by Pavilions at Main and Coast Highway, and load up your cart with the best groceries on the Southern California coastline and tell Callie, Aunt Gertie sent you!





Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by surface mail at Karen Hadley, PO Box 34, Seal Beach, CA 90740 or email at Yodelon@aol.com.