Aunt Gertie’s got a set of gams that’ll knock your socks off! She’s been flashing those doggone things all over the place! Betty Grable ain’t got a thing on Aunt Gertie! In fact, those dadgum gams are in photo albums all over the country! If you’d like a peek then get off your damn couch and get the hell down to the Seal Beach Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The fun will take place all up and down Main Street, from Pacific Coast Highway to Ocean Avenue by the pier. Shiny rigs, cars, trucks, dragsters and everything in between will line up to give folks a thrill while owners compete for prizes.



Live music, food and shops selling everything from souvenirs, antiques, clothing and picture frames to hair and nail salons await the huge crowds that descend upon our quaint seaside town to gaze at all the fabulous masterpieces in metal (wood, too!). There’s something for everyone.



Aunt Gertie will be dancing to the bands and getting everyone in the mood to enjoy themselves. Don’t forget to bring your cameras to get a special photo with Aunt Gertie and your favorite car.



Up at the pier the motorcycles will be spread out all over Eisenhower Park. Last year, Aunt Gertie flipped out over a purple Harley and, of course, we can’t forget the purple VW bus. Aunt Gertie’s heart was all a flutter! The Seal Beach Classic Car Show is put on by the Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Seal Beach and various businesses. It is one of Southern California’s premier automotive events. Free to the public and guaranteed to send you on your way with a bundle of great memories! Put it on your calendar and we’ll see you, Saturday, April 28!



Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by surface mail at Karen Hadley, PO Box 34, Seal Beach, CA 90740 or email at Yodelon@aol.com.