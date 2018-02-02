Aunt Gertie was dyin’ to be beautified! Lord knows, nobody needs it more than me!



So I toodled on over to 907 Electric Avenue (once known as Cape Cod Beauty Salon), near Main Street so Marilena could tell me about her fabulous new machine called a Rejuve.



It reminded me of a sauna extraordinaire. I was fascinated!



It was designed by Albert Zappia and delivers a warm mist of restructured water containing a mixture of precious ions of platinum, gold, copper, zinc, and magnesium.



It drifts gently out of portals and is absorbed into the skin in 10 minute treatments.



You step into a private room, remove your clothes, walk into the booth and feel comfortable while sitting or standing for an enjoyable experience.



Marilena said she’s offering free sessions for the next two weeks if you’d like to try it out.



Your skin will be as smooth as satin. Sounds like a damn good deal to me!



Marilena Prebyl Dalbey and I met in 1953 in third grade. We went to Mary E. Zoeter Elementary School, McGaugh Intermediate and graduated Huntington Beach High School in 1963.



As you can see from the photo, Marilena is very glamorous and rightly so, after spending 25 years in the beauty industry.



And me? Well, it’s obvious I became a nut job in a purple day dress with a cigar! Sheesh!



I still don’t know what the hell happened!



Marilena met her husband, Norm Dalbey, on the beach, married him in 1963 and they’re still in love.



Norm and little Maple the dog, can be seen walking in town quite often.



If you’re visiting or live in Seal Beach, the Tiny Crown Jewel of the Southern California Coastline, drop by 907 Electric Ave., near Main and tell Marilena, Aunt Gertie sent you!



You can make an appointment too by calling 562-209-3783.



Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by surface mail at Karen Hadley, PO Box 34, Seal Beach, CA 90740 or email at Yodelon@aol.com.