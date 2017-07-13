The 73rd annual Lions Fish Fry is right around the corner on July 15th & 16th. Be sure to come down to Eisenhower Park from 11 – 7 on Saturday and 11 – 6 on Sunday.



For this year’s 25th annual Car Opportunity Drawing, the Lions are switching it up a bit from the SUV of recent years and offering a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek as Grand Prize. The incredible work of Mike Gibbons and Ramona Kies, along with their team of new and long term Lions working consistently was a key to their success. All 750 tickets sold out BEFORE July 2nd, a new record!



In addition to the Fusion, the other drawing prizes have been upgraded this year as well, thanks to the generous assistance of local merchants Pedego and mac-fusion. This summer, two electric bicycles will be awarded (separately), along with a MacBook Air laptop to round out the prize package.



The merchant raffle will have dozens of prizes and baskets from our local Chamber of Commerce and other businesses, so be sure to grab those tickets as well. Board Secretary and Past President Camille Romano will once again manage that key component.



Attendance as always is free, and there is band entertainment, a continuous merchant opportunity drawing, sponsored by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce. We hope you will buy some food and drink (please don’t bring your own) and enjoy the event. There is fried fish, coleslaw, brats, hot dogs, an assortment of beverages and a beer /wine garden, so no need to pack lunch. Next. this year has a great lineup of bands.



Starting on Saturday at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., enjoy the Flying Squad, a local. They have flavors from the classic rock bands and big contemporary sound you know and love. Then, at 12:45 to 2:15 p.m., John Grillo Awesomeness Band will glide in to give you even more to dance. Original artist and local celebrity, Robby Armstrong will play the key hours of 3 to 4:45 pm; and Damn Dirty Apes, new for this year, will be there to close out from 5 to 7 p.m.



Kicking off Sunday with a signature style is NXTricks, a Yamaha pick up band. As we move into the heart of lunch from 12:30 to 2:45 p.m., Persons of Interest with their familiar tunes will fill us all up with some Seal Beach love. Right before the exciting hours ahead of the opportunity drawing for the car, Sugar Lips, who we just heard at last year’s earlier position in the lineup will take the stage from 2:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will play. Finally, and according to band organizer, Lion Dino Syrengelas, “Joe Schmoe has the distinction of being the band that has played since we started having music at the Fish Fry. It must have been at least 16 years by now.” So, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., The Joe Schmoe, which opened last year, will be on the band stage helping bring everything to a close.



Due to the attentive parking team, if you can, ride, walk, scooter, skateboard or travel any way other than driving, please do as parking will be a premium.



So be sure to come down on to the Fish Fry and enjoy music, some age-appropriate beverages, fish, hot dogs or brats, and the best of Seal Beach’s laid-back community feel.