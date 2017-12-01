The Annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting at the Seal Beach Pier will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10 starting at 5 p.m. The free event includes live music featuring 8th Day Band and traditional Chanukah foods highlighted by the grand lighting of the giant Menorah.



The picturesque location maximizes the reach of the Chanukah lights’ radiance and has become a local tradition in Seal Beach for people of all ages.



“I enjoy bringing my son who is 7 years old,” says long time resident Betty Gelb. “We enjoy the latkas and watching the big menorah get lit.”



This annual event is free to the public thanks to generous sponsors listed on the official website: www.SealBeachMenorah.com. To learn more call Chabad at 714-828-1851.