Animal Place, California’s oldest and largest sanctuary for farmed animals, will hold a series of eye-opening demonstrations this month outside local libaries.The cage will be demonstrated at the Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Library Monday and Tuesday, Dec.r 12-13, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The library is located at 12700 Montecito Rd., Seal Beach

The public is invited to “brave the cage”—a human-sized battery cage typical of those found at egg production facilities.

To show people what life is like for 95 percent of the approximately 18 million hens on California's egg farms, Animal Place will challenge the public to step inside the life-sized cage.

Although state voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 2, and new laws took effect that address how eggs are produced for California breakfast tables, unbeknownst to most consumers, however, hens used by the egg industry are typically still confined in small cages.

Volunteers will also offer samples of vegan treats to prove how easy and delicious it is to avoid eggs.

“Chickens are social animals with rich emotional lives and distinct personalities, just like the cats and dogs we cherish as companion animals,” said Animal Place outreach coordinator Roxy Kushner. “By adopting an animal-friendly diet, people can avoiding supporting an abusive industry mistreating and exploiting hens.”

In the past six years, Animal Place has rescued more than 20,000 hens from egg farms throughout California. Even though they have many years of life ahead of them, once their production slows down, at 12-24 months, hens are typically killed and replaced with new ones.

Crowded, unsanitary conditions are not limited to caged facilities; in cage-free environments, thousands of hens may be confined in filthy, toxic sheds. Whether caged or cage-free or free-range, in industrial egg production, mutilations like de-beaking are common, and hatcheries kill all male chicks because they have no value to the egg industry – 150-200 million baby chicks per year.

Because of selective breeding, hens today produce three to five times what would be considered natural or normal. Such high production takes a toll, drains their bodies of calcium, causes ovarian cancer, osteoporosis, deadly infections, and injuries such as eggs lodging in their reproductive tracts and uterine prolapses.

To view photos from Animal Place’s rescue of 3,000 hens from a typical battery-cage facility, please see https://app.box.com/s/5hzo34enr89mb6nrashw

For more information please see http://www.bravethecage.org.

Founded in 1989, Animal Place is one of the largest and oldest animal sanctuaries in the nation, operating a 600-acre sanctuary in Grass Valley, California, and a 60-acre animal shelter in Vacaville, California. Animal Place’s California animal shelters fill a much-needed niche of farm animal rescue, sanctuary, education, and adoption. Animals arrive from small and large farms, slaughterhouses, research facilities, and neglect or cruelty cases. Nestled between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, its Grass Valley location offers tours, cooking classes and workshops at the sanctuary as well as volunteer and internship opportunities. At its Vacaville location, Rescue Ranch, needy farm animals including chickens from egg production facilities are rehabilitated and placed in permanent homes. Animal Place – named best farm sanctuary in the country by Best in Shelter – is a nonprofit 501c3 organization funded by private donors. For more information visit www.http://animalplace.org.