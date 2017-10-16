On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., the city of Seal Beach, Seal Beach Police Department and West Cities Police Communications, in partnership with the county of Orange,â€¨ will conduct a test of Orange County's Regional Notification System, AlertOC.

The objective is to test AlertOC's effectiveness in delivering emergency notificationsâ€¨ to the public during times of major disaster.

The AlertOC system replaced the older "reverse 911" system.â€¨â€¨AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the city to issue government-related messages to residents and businesses. â€¨All residential and commercial landline phone numbers are a part of the AlertOC system.

During the test all residents of Seal Beach should expect a phone call on their home phone line;â€¨ businesses will not receive a test call.

The AlertOC drill on Oct. 18 will replicate a large scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County's entire region.â€¨ Emergencies can happen at any time.

In these instances, AlertOC is a critical link for residents to immediately learn of any required actions.â€¨â€¨The key feature of AlertOC is the ability for residents to register more than one contact method at a specific address. â€¨Registrations of cell phone and alternate numbers increase the potential of reaching the greatest number of community members as rapidly as possible.â€¨

This allows landlines, cell phones and e-mail addresses to be incorporated into a single notification system. For more information or to register alternate phone numbers and email addresses, visit AlertOC.com.