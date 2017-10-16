[x]close

use comma(,) if mutliple email addresses i.e(friend@domain.com, friend2@domain.com)

HomeLatest NewsAlert OC to conduct system test
Alert OC to conduct system test For The Sun | Mon, Oct 16 2017 08:49 AM

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., the city of Seal Beach, Seal Beach Police Department and West Cities Police Communications, in partnership with the county of Orange,â€¨ will conduct a test of Orange County's Regional Notification System, AlertOC.

 

The objective is to test AlertOC's  effectiveness in delivering emergency notificationsâ€¨ to the public during times of major disaster.

 

The AlertOC system replaced the older "reverse 911" system.â€¨â€¨AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the city to issue government-related messages to residents and businesses. â€¨All residential and commercial landline phone numbers are a part of the AlertOC system.

 

During the test all residents of Seal Beach should expect a phone call on their home phone line;â€¨ businesses will not receive a test call.

 

The AlertOC drill on Oct. 18 will replicate a large scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County's entire region.â€¨ Emergencies can happen at any time.

 

In these instances, AlertOC is a critical link for residents to immediately learn of any required actions.â€¨â€¨The key feature of AlertOC is the ability for residents to register more than one contact method at a specific address. â€¨Registrations of cell phone and alternate numbers increase the potential of reaching the greatest number of community members as rapidly as possible.â€¨ 

 

This allows landlines, cell phones and e-mail addresses to be incorporated into a single notification system. For more information or to register alternate phone numbers and email addresses, visit AlertOC.com.

Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Leave Comment
Name
Email

(will not be published)
Comment(s)

Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate