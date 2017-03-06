-
Los Alamitos High School Griffins volleyball players Halli Amaro (#11) and Alijah Gunsaulus (#4) block Mater Deiâ€™s players as the Griffins swept the Monarchs in three straight games to move on in the CIF-SS playoff's. Photos by Scott Durzo
SCE employees joined Food Finders in the effort as did Long Beach Mayor Bob Foster.
Laura Ellsworth Says:Mon, Mar 06 2017 01:51 PM
There are no words. We the people are grateful for all you have done for us. You taught us to "Back the Badge". The Stilinovich family is our family. Time to Heal from this insane mess.
Eddy Rogers Says:Mon, Mar 06 2017 01:33 PM
Jill Ingram and Jim Basham need to go on unemployment benefits immediately!
Mark Dennison Says:Sat, Mar 04 2017 05:08 PM
Waiting for Jill Ingram's next.
Adela Rose Says:Fri, Mar 03 2017 06:28 PM
I am saddened to hear that everything the mayor put Chief Joe through left him only the option of resigning. He will be missed tremendously in our city.
Eddy Rogers Says:Fri, Mar 03 2017 04:18 PM
The Chief put his heart and soul into serving our city. He was the only chief that walked, rode his bike and drove his car around our streets and did not just sit behind his desk. We wish he and his family better days ahead. Thank you for all you did in your short time here Chief Joe!
Care Oh Lina Says:Sun, Feb 26 2017 06:15 PM
I would like to acknowledge the courage it took for Council Woman Sustarsic and Councilman Moore for not letting the issue of approving a contract that didn't have any back up bids get slid through. Yes there is no director at the helm or a code enforcement officer, but whose fault is that? Management chose to ignore complaints and issues for months and then was forced to act on complaints. To approve this contract with a time frame of 5 months is allowing time for the dust to settle. Its been 5 months since the Chief was put on leave with excuses the investigation is on going. Well that investigation can go on for a year its at the will of the City Manager. Basham is one of her compadre's do you think she is going to let his drag out a year??? Stick to you convictions Sustarsic and Moore, I hope the people you represent appreciate that you are looking out for them and the best interest of the city and not playing the political game thats going on in Seal Beach.
We The People of Seal Beach Says:Fri, Feb 03 2017 02:24 PM
We need to change & stop the abuse from city hall and some of our elected officials. Sign the petition to remove Jill Ingram:
https://www.change.org/p/demanding-the-removal-of-seal-beach-city-manager-jill-ingram
Heather Says:Thu, Feb 02 2017 08:46 AM
I am sorry for your loss, but it does sound like he had a pretty great life!
John Talbert Says:Thu, Jan 26 2017 09:18 AM
I don't think you will find any other Agency describe last Sunday's storm as a 100-year storm, much less a 120-year storm. It was more like a 50-year storm at best, I am calculating more like a 25-year storm quite frankly. Just another attempt to minimize the incompetence under unqualified leadership.
mary enders Says:Wed, Jan 25 2017 09:34 PM
I wrote this in July of 2006 we appealed , it cost us money for the appeal and we are not the Shopping Center with deep pockets . We won. I understand shortly after that the pro-temp mayor, who wanted the approval to go through, met with the lawyers of the Shops at Rossmoor . They then withdrew the application and now they have come back with the same application and Seal Beach is saying it is a new application. At that meeting the lawyer for Seal Beach had only brought the paper work to approve the project and he said he would have to bring the paper work to appeal to the next meeting . However the Shops removed their application before the next meeting .
The Rossmoor Park Condos were originally part of the Rossmoor Center when it was annexed by Seal Beach .Seal Beach Planning Dept years ago did not plan to well as there is not enough parking for the owners of the condos . Also when they upgraded to the shops at rossmoopr they changed the footprint and moved the shops less then 30 feet from the back of the condos . For 3-4 years they were illegally making deliveries to the clothing stores in the 20 foot fire lane. The diesel trucks would leave their motors running at all hours causing air and noise pollution. Finally after 2 years of complaining they put up a gate. Also in the plans that were approved by Seal Beach large delivery trucks were to only enter by the main entrance which is 4 lanes ,they were not to use Roosmoor Center Way and they were not to deliver before 7:00 in the morning. That has never been enforced . These huge trucks are double parked often blocking the fire lane and leaving their motors running, right on the doorstep of the condos. Diesel fuel is 3 times as deadly in causing cancer.Diesel exhaust contaminants include substances listed as human carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the U.N.'s World Health Organization.I think maybe Seal Beach should do a study on health issues developing to condo owners.to my understanding Environment Quality Control Board voted 4-1 to not send a recommendation to the Seal Beach Planning Commission. Also, to my understanding the 1 vote that was for the recommendation is related to the CFO of LA Fitness - See more at: http://www.sunnews.org/latest-news/condo-owners-appeal-fitness-club-project/#sthash.3tveYqaT.dpuf
Joanne Runge Says:Sun, Jan 15 2017 06:05 PM
We do not need another gym. LA fitness has one nearby in Long Beach and one on
Valley View.
Fred DelliSanti Says:Sun, Jan 08 2017 08:08 PM
I jog the southwest side of the beach from the pier to the jetty along the water's edge almost daily. I have been picking up needles close to the pier for years, usually only one or two at a time. Recently I have not seen any. The amount that Ed has found seems to be medical waste that is being improperly disposed of and ending up washing on to the beach and not from an irresponsible casual user. If the syringes could be traced somehow so the entity responsible could be held accountable it would be great. I carry a pair of gloves with me or get a used paper cup to get them off the beach where someone might get hurt.