To register for the Tuesday, May 1 Seal Beach Public Safety Awards Luncheon, visit http://www.sealbeachpolicefoundation.org.



The event will start at at 11 a.m., and be held at Old Ranch Country Club.



When our neighbors dial at moments of need—either for safety and security or the health of themselves or a loved one—it is the men and women of our first responders—police officers, firefighters, paramedics or lifeguards—that heed our calls. To show the community’s appreciation for first responders, the Seal Beach Police Foundation is hosting the 6th Annual Public Safety Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 1, at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach. Honorees from the Seal Beach Police Department, Seal Beach Marine Safety, Orange County Fire Authority and West Cities Police Communications will be recognized for their great acts of bravery and service.



Award categories will include Volunteer Programs, Lifesaving Awards, Exemplary Service - West-Comm, Police Office of the Year and Chief’s Commendation. The community is invited and encouraged to attend the luncheon to hear the many brave stories from our community and to meet our brave First Responders.



Sponsorships are available.



The Seal Beach Police Foundation utilizes generous contributions of our fellow citizens and funding partners to enhance the SBPD’s efforts in three vital areas: Community Partnership and Advocacy: Program that enhance relationships between the community and the SBPD; Employee Development: Wellness and Morale, Advanced Training and Employee Recognition Programs; Police Service Enhancements: Cutting-edge and Specialized equipment and technology.



The all-volunteer led Seal Beach Police Foundation is a non-profit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code and all donations are tax deductible.