If you’re looking for a great way to honor your Mom on Mother’s day, bring her to the 50th Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival which takes place on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 13th, and Sunday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.



Visitors to the festival will enjoy browsing along the greenbelt which runs through Sunset Beach, where they will find over 100 craft booths selling everything from jewelry, leatherworks, glass and woodworks, to those featuring clothing, furniture, decorative and useful items for the home, and for play.



All the offerings are original and hand-crafted, and can’t be found in stores or shopping malls. Our artisans are talented and enthusiastic about their products, and eager to explain the details of their art.



Fine arts are on display and for sale in the Firehouse Gallery on 12th Street, where graphic arts using oils, acrylics, pen and ink and lots of imagination and beauty can be enjoyed by serious art lovers.



Not to be missed is the Sunset Beach quilt, created by members of Las Damas, which will be raffled off during the festival. The quilt features quirky local scenes as well as more traditional beach scenes, of waves, sea creatures and palm trees.



Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be found in front of the Firehouse. Raffles are held at various times during the festival.



The winner doesn’t have to be present at the drawing held at the end of the festival.



Other raffle opportunities are at the raffle booth on 12th street, where items donated by vendors can be won for $1 a ticket.



The Art Festival is sponsored by Las Damas of Sunset Beach, our local women’s service organization.



Proceeds from the festival go to local charities for the homeless, at-risk teenagers and the mentally ill, to local schools to support their arts programs, and to students through our educational grants program.



Festival Website: www.sunsetbeachartfestival.net



For information: Gayle Winnen 562-537-8295.