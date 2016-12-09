For the Sun



The Los Alamitos Education Foundation is proud to announce the fourth annual King & Queen of Hearts Campaign and Coronation Gala! LAEF is honored to be one of the strongest resources for our district and continue fundraising efforts through this signature event. The theme of “King & Queen of Hearts” is a connection to the popular “I Heart Los Al” district campaign.



Designed in 2013 by the LAEF Board of Directors, with input from the school district staff and schools, this annual event will once again be the highlight of LAEF’s fundraising year.



With candidates from throughout the district, four men and four women will vie for the title of King and Queen from Dece. 15, 2016 through Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.



The 2015-16 campaign raised over $90,000 and crowned Adriana Preciado-Ziegenbusch (Seal Beach Lion of the Year) as Queen of Hearts and Matt Herrick (Southland Credit Union and Griffins Grill) as King of Hearts. This brings the total to over $230,000! Proceeds will continue to support STEAM project preparation classes, STEAM fairs on all campuses and a district-wide STEAM showcase. Over this past year, funds raised also supported elementary school Media Center Teachers and the LAHS Robotics Team. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.



Past year’s participants and LAEF’s Board of Directors have nominated new members of the Royal Court and will serve as mentors in the fundraising process. The Royal Court Debut event on Dec. 15 at Griffins Grill will bring all the candidates together to kick off the fundraising season, which will last ten weeks.



The Grand will again host the Coronation Gala on Feb. 24 with flair and royal spirit. The man and woman who raise the most for LAEF will be crowned as King and Queen on the night of the gala. LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call 562- 799-4700, extension 80424.