Do you enjoy supporting local charities?



If you answered yes, you would enjoy participating in the 2nd Annual Seal Beach Lifeguard Association Horseshoe Tournament.



According to organizer Austin Trinkle, the 2nd annual horseshoe event is open to any team and all funds raised will support a nonprofit promoting clean beaches and beach safety.



The inaugural tournament raised funds for the SBLA’s dory boat.



While a winning team will be crowned, you need not be an expert horseshoe player to participate.



All ages and levels are welcome and encouraged to participate in this annual fundraiser for the Seal Beach Lifeguard Association.



The SBLA was originally founded in 1965 and is a local 501(c)3 non-profit which promotes ocean and beach safety. If a day at the beach with sunshine, games and supporting a worthwhile cause doesn’t entice you enough, the Seal Beach Lions Club will be in attendance and cooking BBQ food in support of the event.



The tournament will be held Saturday April 22nd on the sand, adjacent to the Eighth street parking lot. Check in begins at 9 a.m. and games will begin at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 per individual entry, and $40 per team entry.



If you’re signing up as a team, please submit one entry PER team. Completion of this entry form does not guarantee your spot in the tournament. Completion of entry form and payment guarantees you a spot in the tournament.



To submit payment and guarantee your spot visit: https://squareup.com/store/seal-beach-lifeguard-association.



Payments may also be made by check, made out to Seal Beach Lifeguard Association.



Checks may be dropped off at lifeguard headquarters Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Entry forms will be accepted the day of the competition up until 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance. Hope to see you on the beach.



Entry forms can be found here: www.tinyurl.com/sblahorseshoe2018. Attached is a photo of the winners from last year’s tournament.