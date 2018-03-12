The 44th annual Run Seal Beach 5K/10K will be held on Saturday, March 24 in Old Town Seal Beach area and surrounding areas. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, the city will be closing several downtown area streets to ensure runner safety. Parked automobiles may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7:30-10 a.m.



A list of the closed streets appears below.



Last year, the race had more than 5,000 participants, according to Deb Machen, secretary for Run Seal Beach.



Regisistration for the race will close at midnight the night before the race, according to Machen.



Registered participants may pick up their race packets at the Seal Beach Community Center, 151 Marina Dr., Seal Beach, 3-8 p.m., Friday, March 23.



The Kids’ 1K Fun Run (3-10 Years) will begin at 7:30 a.m. The 5K/10K Run (Wave Starts) will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K Walk will begin at 8:05 a.m.



For more information and to register, go to www.runsealbeach.com.



The following streets will be closed for the run. There will be no parking allowed on the streets listed above with an asterisk (*). Parking will be permitted on all other streets listed but parked automobiles may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7:30-10 a.m.



* 7-10 a.m.—Marina Drive from First Street over the Marina Bridge. (No parking allowed.)



* 7-8:40 a.m.—First Street from Welcome Lane to Marina Drive. (No parking allowed.)



* 7-10 a.m.—First Street from Marina Drive to Ocean Avenue. (No parking allowed.)



7-10 a.m.—Ocean Avenue from First Street to 8th Street



7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.—Ocean Avenue from 10th Street to Electric Avenue



* 7-9 a.m.—Seal Beach Blvd. and Electric Avenue to Pacific Coast Highway. (No parking allowed.)



7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.—Electric Avenue to Marina Drive (*parking prohibited on portions of Seal Beach Boulevard and Electric Avenue)