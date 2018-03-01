Great weather, stunning ocean views and thousands of smiling faces greeted the runners, walkers, spectators, volunteers and Sponsors bright and early Saturday morning for the little race with a big heart in beautiful Seal Beach, CA. Run Seal Beach has once again produced a fun-filled and successful running event to benefit local fitness programs and services. Greg Phillips, Board president said, “We had a great race from start to finish and it couldn’t have happened without each and every participant, from our runners and walkers to our committed Board members, volunteers, leads, sponsors and public safety personnel.”



After being met with overwhelming approval last year, finish medals were again given to all 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk participants. Thousands of people could be seen walking around town and visiting our Main Street restaurants and shops donning their medals after the race as a reminder that on that day, everyone was a winner!



Speaking of winners, the race had some incredibly fast runners this year and perhaps some of the fastest times in its history. To check out the top age group, overall and Seal Beach resident winners, go to www.runsealbeach.com/results.



More than 4,000 participants filled the streets of Seal Beach from the start line to the finish line Saturday morning, leaving their stamp on the community for the 44th year running. The Run Seal Beach Board thanked it’s more than 500 volunteers, race crew, the City of Seal Beach Public Works department, the Seal Beach Police Department, Marine Safety and Lifeguards and other public safety personnel who worked tirelessly to make the run safe and fun for all.



Of course, this beloved community run would not be possible without it’s sponsors. The Run Seal Beach Board thanked their sponsors by name for their continued support of the run:



The core charter of Run Seal Beach is to raise funds and awareness for recreation or fitness programs and services to benefit the greater Seal Beach Community including Rossmoor and Los Alamitos. In 2017, Run Seal Beach awarded $120,000 to 77 organizations that encompassed a wide range of community program needs. Since 2003, RSB has given back over $1,572,510 to our community, representing more than 114 organizations through the years, touching thousands of residents, students, servicemen and those who are served by our community.



The grant process is open now, and any health or fitness related organization is encouraged to apply. The total amount of grants to be awarded this year is not yet known. To be eligible to apply, the applicant must be: based in the contiguous Los Alamitos School District and be requesting funds in support of recreation fitness programs or services. The definition of recreation is “refreshment by means of some pastime, agreeable exercise, or the like. It may also be a pastime, diversion, exercise, or other resource affording relaxation and enjoyment.”



In addition, the requesting organization must be IRS recognized as a non-profit or service organization and provide a letter of determination. Finally, all grant applicants must also provide a detailed costing for requests. This documentation may be in the form of catalogue pricing, quotes or some other format. Scholarship requests must be supported with documentation as to the scholarship process used to award them. For more information about the grant process or any aspect of the race, visit www.runsealbeach.com. See you next year.



Event Partners: The city of Seal Beach; Platinum Sponsors – The Bernadette Family and G&M Oil; Gold Sponsors—Fresh Cut Creative, Dendreon and Scan; Silver Sponsors—F & M Bank, Clean Energy and AES; Bronze Sponsors—DTS; Shey Harding Executive Search; Bay Hardware, Phillips Steel; Automotive Excellence; Sea Air FCU; Braithwaite Chiropractic; Anytime Fitness; Alamitos Eye Care, The Bay Theatre; Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant; Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, Seal Beach Lions; Richards, Watson, Gershon Attorneys at Law; Kind Bar, TruMoo; Wicorek Family Dentistry; Calcopa; Sun Newspapers; News Enterprise; Shaw & Blasi LLP, Dekra-Lite and Ned’s Produce; Runner Sponsors—Long Beach Marathon; Fit Bar Superfood Café and Orange Theory Fitness; and Walker Sponsor—Hennessey’s Tavern Seal Beach.



Deb Machen is secretary for Run Seal Beach.