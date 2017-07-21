For The Sun | Fri, Jul 21 2017 08:54 AM

On Thursday, July 20, the Orange County Coroner completed autopsies of Amanda Jensen and Rick Moore. Preliminary results have determined that Moore fatally shot Jensen three times with his personally owned .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to a statement issued by the Seal Beach Police Department. Moore died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot. A formal report and toxicology results are pending.

Moore was a Los Alamitos Police Department captain.

Jensen was the city clerk of Westminster.

The crime took place in Moore's Seal Beach apartment, where he had lived for about four months.

