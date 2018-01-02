On Tuesday, Jan. 2, at approximately 11:24 am, Seal Beach Police Officers received a report of a robbery in the Chase Bank, 801 Pacific Coast Highway.

The initial report revealed that two male suspects approached the teller window and demanded money. Based on witness statements, one of the suspects’ brandished a large knife. Both suspects fled on foot northbound. A search of the area was conducted, but the suspects were not found.

The suspects were described as followed:

• Male, Caucasian, in his 20s, thin build, wearing a blue “jump suit” with white writing on the front left chest, and a camouflage hat with white writing.

• Male, Caucasian, in his 20s, thin build, wearing a blue “jump suit” with white writing on the left front chest. No further details.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109.