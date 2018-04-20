A car hit a bus, then hit the fence; no one was injured



A a large part of the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach fenceline was damaged last Sunday night when a car struck a bus stop, according to a spokesman for the Navy base.



Two individuals were taken to a hospital, but according to the police this was done as a precaution.



No alcohol was involved in the accident and no one suffered any injuries, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department. According to Gregg Smith, the Navy base’s public informaiton officer, the accident took place at about 9:15 p.m., Sunday, April 15, north of Seal Beach Bouelvard and Forestall Avenue.



“A single private vehicle jumped the curb and first collided with an OCTA bus stop, and then our fence. The bus stop was completely destroyed, and over 50 feet of our fence was damaged. Our security personnel were first on scene, followed by the Navy’s Federal Fire Department, who immediately began rendering first aid. SBPD and OC Fire arrived soon after. Two of the three occupants in the vehicle were transported to Long Beach Memorial Hospital for further medial assessment.”



Crime Log Compiled

by Charles M. Kelly



IN SEAL BEACH



Wednesday, March 28



Disorderly Conduct—4 p.m.—Opal Cove Way—Police received a report of an individual peeking into a building at the location on Wednesday afternoon, March 28. The report was made on Friday, March 30.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and 12th Street—Police arrested Susan Marie Kirchner on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Friday, March 30



Possible DUI—9:09 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police observed or received a report of a car possibly being operated by someone under the influence of alchol.



Saturday, March 31



Petty Theft—12:26 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report of a petty theft at the location.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Mario Cortes Vaca on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Sunday, April 1



Hazard in Roadway—9:25 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Police apparently observed or recieved a report of a road hazard at the location.



The log did not specify the nature of the hazard.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Alex Manson on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Lama Elizabeth Schneider on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at the location.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Okustino Robert Ramsey on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of less than $950 worth of merchancise at the location.



Monday, April 2



Possible DUI—9:30 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—Police observed or received a report of an individual driving a car under the influence of alcohol.



Petty Theft—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report of a petty theft between 11:20 and 11:21 a.m., Monday April 2.



The loss was not provided in the log.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Shadrach James Hoard on suspicion of petty theft.



Tuesday, April 3



Petty Theft From a Building—2:52 p.m.—Main Street—Police received a report of petty theft, which is defined as the left of less than $950 in cash or property.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Salvador Rios on suspicion of trying to sell or furnish liquor to a minor at the location.



Wednesday, April 4



Grand Theft—Ocean Avenue—Police received a report of grand theft from the location between 3:54 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, and and 4:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 4.



Grand Theft From a Car—Seal Way—Police received a report of a grand theft from a car between 7 p.m., March 18, and 3:21 p.m., March 29.



The crime was reported on Wednesday, April 4.



IN Leisure World



Friday, March 30



Garage Burglary—Oakmont Road, Leisure World, Mutual Unknown—Someone burglarized a garage by means of forced entry at a Leisure World location beteen noon and 4:21 p.m., Friday, March 30.



Sunday, April 1



Theft by False Pretenses/Fraud—Medinac Lane, Leisure World, Mutual 5—Police received a report of misdemanor fraud on a woman, a senior citizen, between 1:12 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, and 1:12 p.m., Sunday, April 1.



Tuesday, April 3



Grand Theft—Merion Way, Leisure World, Mutual 2—Police received a report of grand theft, defined as theft of more than $950 in cash or property, at a location in Leisure World sometime between noon, Dec. 27, 2017, and 9:47 a.m., April 3.