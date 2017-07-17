About 2 a.m., Monday, July 17, SWAT officers entered an apartment on the 100 block of Seventh Street and found two dead individuals, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department.

Henderson said the identities of the two indivdiuals would not be released pending notification of their families. The notification will be hendled by the Orange County Coroner, a division of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The early morning discovery followed a roughly six-and-a-half-hour barricade situation near Seventh and Central.

According to Henderson, West Cities Police Communications, the local 911 dispatch center, received a call at about 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 17, from a woman requesting police assistance. The line disconnected.

Police officers went to Seventh Street, where witnesses told responding officers that they had heard gunshots.

Police and television helecopters flew over the area. According to news reports, police advised residents in the area to remain inside their homes. Sgt. Henderson updated the press at the scene at regular intervals until about 11 p.m., but he said that he could say little about the on-going barricade because he didn't want to compromise the safety of SWAT officers.

"We are treating his as a barricade situation," he said. He said there had been no communication with the people inside the location since the police received reports of shots being fired.

Officers contained the area. After multiple attempts to contact the people inside the apartment, the SWAT team went in.

Henderson said he could not confirm or deny information that was appearing about the situation on social media.

Henderson told the Sun this was an on-going criminal investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two deaths to contact Seal Beach Police Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 Ext. 1109.

The Sun will update this story as it develops.